Hailey Bieber Just Pulled Off This Foolproof Two-Piece Outfit Formula

Would you look at that? It’s time to part with summer. It’s a bittersweet feeling to say so long to all-white everything, printed separates, and flowy dresses. But what better way to celebrate the end of the season than with an outfit that can carry you far into the next? Hailey Bieber just demonstrated how to pull off the quintessential foolproof transitional uniform in less than five minutes. We stan a girl on a time crunch.

Getting an early start to Labor Day weekend, Justin Bieber posted a photo dump of how he and his wife plan to celebrate: family, fishing, and feasting — the necessities to having a successful summer holiday. In the snaps, Hailey is seen fishing alongside her husband as she sported an outfit that was equal parts fun and functional. Taking the guesswork out of putting together an outfit for a trip to the lake, the beauty mogul slipped into a two-piece baby blue set consisting of a slinky button-up spaghetti-strap tank top with a matching midiskirt. She paired a cream baseball cap, brown sandals, gold hoop earrings, an anklet, and a charm necklace with her matching set.

Justin Bieber/Instagram

Meanwhile, alongside her on the edge of the boat, Justin opted for his signature mismatched outfit. This time, it was more tame, going shirtless with oversized jorts that a pair of white Calvin Klien underwear peeked out of, white socks, and a polka-dot baseball cap.

The post comes shortly after, Justin went viral on the internet for being the cutest Instagram husband. On Tuesday, Rhode Skin posted an Instagram reel in honor of Hailey launching Strawberry Peptide Lip Treatment in New York City. In the video, Justin is seen doing what every supportive husband does, proudly snapping a picture of his wife. Cheesing hard for the beauty mogul on her day, he photographed Hailey as she posed in front of the Krispy Kreme Original Glazed Doughnut sign.

