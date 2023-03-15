Hailey Bieber Paired a Teeny-Tiny Triangle Bikini With a Gym Class Staple

Supermodel Hailey Bieber isn't known for maximalism — as a loyal acolyte of Saint Laurent, her red carpet looks skew sleek and skimpy, not showy — but her latest Instagram carousel included a more-is-more take on swimwear. The look brought together an itty-bitty printed string bikini with two arms full of gold bangles, a shell belly chain, and a pair of athletic shorts rolled at the waist, a gym class styling move that we never thought we'd see on a bona fide model.

The post opened with a shot of Bieber applying her fan-favorite Rhode lip product and she captioned the images accordingly, writing, "a new flavor is coming next month 👀☀️ but for now you can grab our salted caramel, watermelon, unscented, and lip trio now back in stock on rhodeskin.com 🫶🏼." But later on, the images got less spon-con and more fun, including her over-the-top bikini selfie, which also included a set of neon-green nails and a body chain.

Getty Images

In a very different take on gym wear, Beiber was spotted in Los Angeles recently wearing loose-fitting sweats, a grey cropped T-shirt, and a tiny Miu Miu bag. Even though the L.A. streets were covered in rain from the unexpected spring storms ravaging Southern California, Bieber let the hems of her pants drag on the ground. She topped off the outfit with a pair of black shades and an oversized hoodie.

