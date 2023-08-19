Hailey Bieber Elevated Her Tiny Track Shorts With a Pair of Heels

Sneakers, who?

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker

Published on August 19, 2023
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber recently revealed that she began watching Sex and the City for the first time, ever. And apparently, Carrie Bradshaw's iconic style is already rubbing off on her. 

Case in point? On Friday, Hailey shared a carousel of fashion and beauty snaps to her Instagram feed, and one look in particular had Carrie written all over it. On the fourth slide, Bieber dressed up her gym shorts with heels, which reminded us of SATC season 3, episode 10, where Bradshaw wore a cropped white top with a contrasting red bra underneath, tiny green track shorts, and crimson-colored mules to walk her boyfriend's dog. 

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber Instagram

Hailey put her own spin on the gym shorts and heels combo by ditching her sneakers like Bradshaw, and opting for a pair of black heeled sandals to go with her teeny red athletic shorts and a matching oversized sports jersey. In addition to her heels, she elevated her outfit with a diamond anklet, a giant bedazzled "B" pendant necklace, gold earrings, and a rhinestone-studded tumbler with her initials on it à la Jennifer Lopez. 

Her new "cinnamon cookie butter" hair was worn down and haphazardly tousled to one side, while her glazed skin was enhanced by an ultra-glossy pink lip. 

"lately 🫡," she captioned her post, which also included several close-ups of her blush-forward strawberry girl makeup, featuring flushed cheeks and faux freckles across the bridge of her nose. 

