Hailey Bieber Wore a Tiny White Tank Top With the Baggiest Puddle Pants

The outfit combo that refuses to fail.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

Published on April 16, 2023 @ 10:57AM
Hailey Bieber
Photo:

Hailey Bieber Instagram

Big pants, tiny tops is the sartorial combination that refuses to fail. For one, the trend has its own hashtag (#littleshirtbigpants) on TikTok with 5.9 million views and counting, and two, the artful pairing makes for an easy, supermodel-approved summer look. 

Case in point? Hailey Bieber, model and the authority on the internet's favorite outfit combo, stepped out in an iteration of the style during Revolve's annual party at Coachella yesterday. Wearing a cropped and fitted white tank with '90s-style spaghetti straps, Bieber made up for her lack of coverage on top with super-baggy jeans that puddled around her platform-boot-clad feet and ankles. Her low-slung denim was kept from falling off her waist with a black leather belt with a huge gold buckle, and she accessorized with mini sunglasses, a black shoulder bag, and layers of gold jewelry — including a harness-like body chain. 

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber Instagram

Hailey styled her bob sleek and straight with a middle part, while her glam was mostly natural with the exception of her lime green nails. 

Offering a better look at her outfit on Instagram, Hailey captioned a slideshow of stylish snapshots with simply a yellow heart and two cacti emojis.

Hailey is no stranger to the big pant, tiny top pairing — in fact, it's one of her go-to style signatures. She's worn everything from cropped sweater vest with oversized swishy slacks to even her husband Justin Bieber's baggy green cargo pants with an itty-bitty tank top. The options are endless.

