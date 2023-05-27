Hailey Bieber Paired Her Tiny String Bikini With a Wet White T-Shirt

While summer is still technically a few weeks away, Hailey Bieber kicked off the unofficial start of the season with a sexy, seaside photoshoot to inspire all the sunny days ahead.



Over Memorial Day weekend, the supermodel leaned into the relaxed nature of the holiday with a lazy-girl swimsuit and coverup combination that was both casual and chic. Pairing dark berry-colored string bikini bottoms with a white graphic "Got Milk?" tee, Hailey transformed her soaking wet shirt into a crop top that showed off her toned midriff and revealed a matching triangle swim top underneath. She accessorized with chunky gold earrings, glowing skin, and a wet slicked-back bob. And while she wore little-to-no makeup, Hailey did lather on the sunscreen in a video included in her Instagram slideshow.

"all I know is, I’m about to have the best summer of my life," she wrote in the caption, adding an emoji of a glass of milk to reference the phrase on her T-shirt. Other photos in the carousel saw Hailey lounging on a surfboard and striking her best supermodel poses on the stern of the boat.



Hailey Bieber Instagram

Hailey is seemingly due for some happy times, after recently declaring that, so far, 2023 has held several of the "saddest, hardest" moments of her life. “I like to make jokes about how I feel because sometimes it's easier than admitting I'm having a hard time,” Bieber shared on her Instagram Story last month. “But truthfully since 2023 started I have had some of the saddest, hardest moments I've ever had in my adult life and my mind and emotions have been fragile to say the least. And I know so many other people feel the same way I feel, so just know you're not alone.”

The Rhode founder's post was seemingly in response to her rumored feud with Selena Gomez, and the subsequent online hate and death threats she received as a result — however, she did not address the eyebrow-gate drama directly.