Hailey Bieber Wore a Tiny Crop Top With an Even Tinier Pair of Micro Shorts

Putting the hot in hot pants.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 26, 2023 @ 10:59AM
Hailey Bieber
Photo:

Hailey Bieber Instagram

Hailey Bieber has been putting the hot in hot pants all summer long. First, she teamed her biggest and boxiest leather jacket with a pair of itty-bitty shorts, then the supermodel pulled a Carrie Bradshaw and wore her heels with her tiny track shorts — and, now, she's at it again, in shorts so short, they could easily pass as underwear. 

Joining her friends Kendall Jenner, Justine Skye, and Lori Harvey for a girls' yacht day in Mexico earlier this week, Hailey opted for a blue bikini with white strings and a coordinating sunflower-printed bucket hat. But when it came time to take a break from the sun, she covered up (well, kind of) in a teeny terrycloth matching set. 

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber Instagram

On top, she wore a brown, beige, and white striped shrunken polo top that showed off her entire midriff, and, on bottom, she slipped on a matching pair of micro shorts. She accessorized with gold jewelry, the bedazzled "B" necklace she's been sporting everywhere as of late, and her oval-cut engagement ring. Bieber's freshly-dyed brunette hair was slicked back into middle-parted bun, and she complemented her sun-kissed skin with an ultra-glossy pink lip. 

"girl dinner," she captioned her post. 

Hailey and her group of girlfriends all came together to celebrate Skye's 28th birthday. Sharing her own slideshow of snapshots from the waterside festivities, the "Twisted Fantasy" singer packed a plethora of tiny bikinis for the two-day trip, writing in the caption: "how many bikinis can you wear in 48hrs you ask?" 

The answer? Apparently a lot. Skye started out in a blue-and-red patterned two-piece, before moving on to a black string bikini with white floral appliqués, a metallic green version with matching shorts, and a red floral one-piece bikini hybrid. 

Related Articles
Kim Kardashian Black Dress amfAR Gala New York at Cipriani 2019
Kim Kardashian's Athleisure Look Included a Sheer Tank Top, Parachute Pants, and Her New Favorite Accessory
Kendall Jenner 818 Yacht
Kendall Jenner's Coastal Cowgirl 'Fit Included an Itty-Bitty Bikini and a Straw Hat
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek Paired Her Plunging Swimsuit With Towering Patent Leather Platform Heels
Chrissy Teigen John Legend
Chrissy Teigen Wore a Sheer Lacy Top for a Date Night at a Drake Concert
Dua Lipa fringe dress IG
Dua Lipa's Fashion Muppet Dress Is an Instant Party
Kendall Jenner wearing a red skirt suit surrounded by horses
Kendall Jenner's Latest Stella McCartney Campaign Is Horse-Girl Fashion at Its Finest
hailey bieber rhode strawberry glaze lip treatment
Hailey Bieber’s Take on the Season’s Hottest Color Included a Plunging Leather Jacket
Gwyneth Paltrow 2019 Met Gala
Gwyneth Paltrow's OOTD Roundup Included the Most Unexpected Shoe Choice
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber 2021 Met Gala
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Wore Matching LBDs For a Girls' Night Out
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Wore a Thong Bikini While Hanging Out in the Kitchen
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner's Latest Outfit Is Surprisingly Wearable
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Wore a Sheer Dress Over Sheer Lace Lingerie
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Elevated Her Tiny Track Shorts With a Pair of Heels
Sydney Sweeney Molly x Madewell
Sydney Sweeney Wore an Affordable Version of the Big Pants, Tiny Top Outfit Formula
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek Went Horseback Riding in a Tiny Bra Top and Low-Rise Cargo Pants
Hailey Bieber cinnamon cookie butter hair instagram
Hailey Bieber Already Went Dark for Fall With a New Hair Color