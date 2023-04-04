Hailey Bieber Paired the Tiniest Leopard String Bikini With a Turquoise Blue Bucket Hat

Another day, another Rhode plug for Hailey Bieber — which also means another summer-ready swimsuit for us. On Monday, the model-slash-businesswoman shared a roundup of photos promoting the launch of Rhode Beauty's new passionfruit jelly peptide lip treatment, and the look she chose gave major cool girl energy.

In the Instagram photo dump, Bieber was pictured kneeling on a sandy beach in a teeny-tiny, leopard string bikini. While the pattern of the piece was striking enough on its own, extra details — like a turquoise blue bucket hat, golden hoops, and colorful beaded necklaces — elevated the swimwear getup even further.

Her diamond wedding ring and a tube of passionfruit jelly peptide lip treatment (of course) accessorized the skincare enthusiast’s summer look, and she wore her signature chin-grazing bob down straight with a middle part.

In another image, Hailey traded her swimwear for a slinky brown ruched dress with spaghetti straps as she applied the treatment to her sun-kissed lips. One slide showed off her her "sunessentials," which included the passionfruit jelly peptide lip treatment, along with a vintage Instax camera, a claw clip, and Vichy sunscreen spray.

Hailey Bieber/IG

“sunssentials. passionfruit jelly peptide lip treatment is out on Thursday 4/6 9am pst 💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛 rhodeskin.com @rhode,” she captioned the carousel.

Hailey’s photo dump came just a few days after she plugged the new flavor with a different, steamier Instagram post donning nothing but a gold body chain, chunky gold hoops, and a stack of bracelets. Getting us all in the summer state of mind, she seductively ate a passionfruit on the beach.

“weekend mood 🌴,” she captioned the post.