Hailey Bieber Paired the Tiniest Leopard String Bikini With a Turquoise Blue Bucket Hat

Get me to a beach ASAP.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 4, 2023 @ 09:27AM
Hailey Bieber
Photo:

Hailey Bieber/IG

Another day, another Rhode plug for Hailey Bieber — which also means another summer-ready swimsuit for us. On Monday, the model-slash-businesswoman shared a roundup of photos promoting the launch of Rhode Beauty's new passionfruit jelly peptide lip treatment, and the look she chose gave major cool girl energy.

In the Instagram photo dump, Bieber was pictured kneeling on a sandy beach in a teeny-tiny, leopard string bikini. While the pattern of the piece was striking enough on its own, extra details — like a turquoise blue bucket hat, golden hoops, and colorful beaded necklaces — elevated the swimwear getup even further.

Her diamond wedding ring and a tube of passionfruit jelly peptide lip treatment (of course) accessorized the skincare enthusiast’s summer look, and she wore her signature chin-grazing bob down straight with a middle part.

In another image, Hailey traded her swimwear for a slinky brown ruched dress with spaghetti straps as she applied the treatment to her sun-kissed lips. One slide showed off her her "sunessentials," which included the passionfruit jelly peptide lip treatment, along with a vintage Instax camera, a claw clip, and Vichy sunscreen spray.

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber/IG

“sunssentials. passionfruit jelly peptide lip treatment is out on Thursday 4/6 9am pst 💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛 rhodeskin.com @rhode,” she captioned the carousel.

Hailey’s photo dump came just a few days after she plugged the new flavor with a different, steamier Instagram post donning nothing but a gold body chain, chunky gold hoops, and a stack of bracelets. Getting us all in the summer state of mind, she seductively ate a passionfruit on the beach.

“weekend mood 🌴,” she captioned the post.

Related Articles
Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria Sported a White Cut-Out Wetsuit While Swimming in Yucatán
Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde Just Brought Color-Block Dressing to the Gym
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Went Topless in Her Latest Rhode Campaign
NEWS: Emily Ratajkowski Paired Kim Possible Pants with a Pikachu Water Bottle
Emily Ratajkowski Paired Kim Possible Pants with a Pikachu Water Bottle
Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey Paired Her Lime Green String Bikini With a Matching Wetsuit
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber's Version of Workwear Includes a Micro Miniskirt and the Tiniest Bandeau Bra
Hailey Bieber rhode skin peptide launch
Hailey Bieber Layered an Itty-Bitty Zip-Up Top Over the Tiniest String Bikini
Katy Perry Orlando Bloom
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Wore Fuzzy Coats for a New York City Date Night
Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens Wore a Tiny String Bikini on a Tropical Getaway to the Philippines
Irina Shayk
Irina Shayk Wore a Super-Stringy Tiny Black Bikini
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez’s Throwback Bikini Pic Will Make You Wanna Go Blonde Real Bad
Lizzo
Lizzo’s Latest Vacation Look Included a Plunging Bikini Top and a Coordinating Miniskirt
Lizzo
Lizzo Co-Signs the Upside-Down Bikini Trend in a Palm Print Two-Piece
Dua Lipa Hello Kitty bikini instagram
Dua Lipa’s Latest Vacation Look Included a Crochet Hello Kitty String Bikini and Matching Thong Bottoms
Selena Gomez 2023 Golden Globes
Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber Finally Addressed All the Eyebrow Gate Drama
Dua Lipa Jamaica Vacation Instagram
Dua Lipa's Vacation Wardrobe Included a See-Through Crochet Dress and a Belted Bra