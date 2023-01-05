Hailey Bieber's "Lost" Vacation Photos Included a Thong Bikini Snapshot

The best way to beat the winter blues? Escaping to somewhere warm and sunny. The second best solution? Sharing throwback bikini photos online.



On Wednesday, Hailey Bieber took the latter approach, posting a slideshow of swimsuit snapshots from her September 2021 vacation to Jamaica on Instagram. "Captioned "lost files from 🇯🇲☀️," Hailey wore a mismatched bikini top with one triangle featuring pink pineapples against a white background, and the other, golden mushrooms printed on black fabric. She finished off her outfit with baggy, high-waisted jeans, layered necklaces, her oval-cut engagement ring, and glowing skin.



In the last two photos of the carousel, Hailey modeled a mint green thong bikini while sitting on the ledge of a pier. She offset the sexiness of her swimsuit with a tomboyish bucket hat by Jacquemus, and paired her makeup-free complexion with a huge smile and beach-y waves.

Hailey's latest post marks her third thong look in a week. First, she wore a strapless, gauzy, and very see-through slip dress with her underwear visible underneath, and days later, she welcomed the New Year in an LBD with strappy cutouts across the back that formed a mock whale tail.

The exposed thong trend isn't going anywhere in 2023 — at least if Ms. Bieber has anything to say about it.