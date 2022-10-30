Hailey Bieber’s Risqué Accessory Proves Revenge-Dressing Is Fall’s Newest Fashion Trend

You’re about to see it everywhere next month.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on October 30, 2022 @ 04:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Hailey Bieber + Commando Stockings
Photo:

Backgrid

The latest fashion trend is dressing for revenge. That means honing into your inner rebel, stepping out in whatever makes you feel confident, and ditching whatever the heck other people have to say about it.    

This latest trend stems from Taylor Swift’s ninth studio track, “Vigilante Shit,” on Midnights. Swift sings the lyrics, “They say looks can kill, and I might try / I don’t dress for women / I don’t dress for men / Lately I’ve been dressing for revenge.” And let’s just say Hailey Bieber was absolutely dressing for revenge at Doja Cat’s 27th birthday party on Oct. 21.

Stepping out of a sleek, black van in Los Angeles, Bieber was draped in a crushed-velvet cloak and matching Victoria’s Secret lace bodysuit, which is similar to this open-back, babydoll option. Three chunky pearl strings from Vivenne Westwood hung from her neck, while a delicate lace mask created a veiled disguise. The 25-year-old threw on a pair of patent black pumps and grazed through a pathway of red velvet ropes. 

Perhaps the most alluring piece of Bieber’s revenge ensemble was her thigh-high Commando stockings. The sheer addition crawled up her legs and finished off above the knee with intricate lace details. Commando’s founder and designer, Kerry O’Brien, told InStyle that "Commando thigh-highs give power walk a new meaning,” as they are “sexy and sophisticated, making them the “ultimate accessory." 

Commando Sexy Up All Night Sheer Thigh-High

Sexy Up All Night Sheer Thigh-High

Commando

Shop now: $36; commando.com

Bieber must be on the same page because this isn’t the first time we’ve seen the model cling onto the sexy trend. Back in August, the model paired thigh-high hosiery with a black blazer dress featuring side cutouts  — another trend she swears by. Beyoncé is another thigh-high devotee, as are Khloé and Kim Kardashian, who have been fawning over soaring tall boots. 

So take Swift’s “Vigilante Shit” advice, draw some inspiration from Bieber, and be cold, hard proof that looks can kill. You’ll be glad you did. 

Fleur du Mal Sheer Thigh-Highs

Sheer Thigh High Stocking

Fleur du Mal

Shop now: $34; fleurdumal.com

Sheertex Classic Sheer Rip-Resist Thigh-Highs

Classic Sheer Rip-Resist Thigh Highs

Sheertex

Shop now: $45; sheertex.com

Bluebella Plain Top Stocking With Back Seam

Bluebella Plain Top Stocking with Back Seam

Victoria's Secret

Shop now: $20; victoriassecret.com

Hanes Silk Reflections Silky Sheer Thigh-Highs

Silk Reflections Silky Sheer Thigh Highs

Bare Necessities

Shop now: $11; barenecessities.com

Hanes Premium Sheer Thigh-Highs

Hanes Premium Women's Sheer Thigh Highs

Target

Shop now: $11; target.com

Related Articles
Best Non-Denim Shorts of 2022
The 9 Best Non-Denim Shorts of 2022
Best Faux Leather Legging
The 13 Best Faux Leather Leggings of 2022 For Fall And Beyond
Evergreen: Best Bras
The 10 Best Stylish Bras that Don't Skimp on Support
Best Slip Dresses
The Best Slip Dresses to Keep in Your Wardrobe Year-Round
Best Plus-Size Belts
Plus-Size Belts That Will Instantly Transform Any Outfit
Main Prime Day Deals Roundup
Hurry! It’s Your Last Chance to Shop the 260 Best Deals From Amazon’s Early Access Sale for Up to 81% Off
Various women models wearing bike shorts
9 Bike Shorts That Will Take You From SoulCycle to Brunch
The 13 Best Activewear Brands to Shop for 2022
Here Are The 13 Best Activewear Brands You Should Be Sporting Right Now
Best Plus-Size Bikinis
Attention Busty and Fat Babes, These 8 Plus-Size Bikinis Are for You
TK Celebrity Looks That Have Us Saying Yes to Tights
39 Chic Celebrity Looks That Have Us Saying Yes to Tights
Types of Blazers
9 Different Types of Blazers Worth Adding to Your Wardrobe
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Eating Grapes in Bed While Dressed in Lingerie and Thigh-High Boots Is a Major Mood
IS_020122_StateoftheArts_Fashion_1x1
63 Black-Owned Brands to Shop All Year Round
These 16 Blazers Will Make You Look Sharp, No Matter Your Style
These 21 Blazers Will Instantly Elevate Any Outfit
Beyonce Renaissance Album
Beyoncé Celebrated the Release of Her New Album in a Liquid Silver Gown and Thigh-High Stockings
Hailey Bieber Tiffany & Co. Launch Party
Hailey Bieber Wore a Completely See-Through Maxi Dress Over Nothing But a Black Bra and Underwear Set