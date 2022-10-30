Hailey Bieber’s Risqué Accessory Proves Revenge-Dressing Is Fall’s Newest Fashion Trend

The latest fashion trend is dressing for revenge. That means honing into your inner rebel, stepping out in whatever makes you feel confident, and ditching whatever the heck other people have to say about it.

This latest trend stems from Taylor Swift’s ninth studio track, “Vigilante Shit,” on Midnights. Swift sings the lyrics, “They say looks can kill, and I might try / I don’t dress for women / I don’t dress for men / Lately I’ve been dressing for revenge.” And let’s just say Hailey Bieber was absolutely dressing for revenge at Doja Cat’s 27th birthday party on Oct. 21.

Stepping out of a sleek, black van in Los Angeles, Bieber was draped in a crushed-velvet cloak and matching Victoria’s Secret lace bodysuit, which is similar to this open-back, babydoll option. Three chunky pearl strings from Vivenne Westwood hung from her neck, while a delicate lace mask created a veiled disguise. The 25-year-old threw on a pair of patent black pumps and grazed through a pathway of red velvet ropes.

Perhaps the most alluring piece of Bieber’s revenge ensemble was her thigh-high Commando stockings. The sheer addition crawled up her legs and finished off above the knee with intricate lace details. Commando’s founder and designer, Kerry O’Brien, told InStyle that "Commando thigh-highs give power walk a new meaning,” as they are “sexy and sophisticated, making them the “ultimate accessory."

Bieber must be on the same page because this isn’t the first time we’ve seen the model cling onto the sexy trend. Back in August, the model paired thigh-high hosiery with a black blazer dress featuring side cutouts — another trend she swears by. Beyoncé is another thigh-high devotee, as are Khloé and Kim Kardashian, who have been fawning over soaring tall boots.

So take Swift’s “Vigilante Shit” advice, draw some inspiration from Bieber, and be cold, hard proof that looks can kill. You’ll be glad you did.

