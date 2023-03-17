Hailey Bieber Just Wore Spring’s Comfiest Pant Trend, and You Can Get the Look Starting at $22

Comfy doesn’t always mean frumpy. As the last few years have taught us, there are ways to elevate cozy fleece-lined loungewear and oversized hoodies, from Birkins to Gucci jackets. And while a number of our favorite celebrities do it with designer pieces, for some, it’s just about pairing oversized with micro — and Hailey Bieber just gave us a master class in how to wear this outfit formula.

This week in Los Angeles, the Rhode founder stepped out in a cropped micro-tee — one of her styling staples — and an even smaller Miu Miu bag that she contrasted with a pair of oversized, wide-leg sweatpants. Studying the outfit, I couldn’t stop thinking: I want to look that cool while feeling that comfortable.

Various iterations of wide-leg pants dominated 2022 — from denim to trousers — so it’s not shocking that a comfier version is being ushered in as an everyday spring essential. Since Bieber’s Acne track pants are no longer in stock (and, even if they were, would likely run you $400), I found nine similar sweats you can grab today and start styling with your favorite crop top tomorrow, with prices starting at just $22.

IMO, Champion is the athleisure brand, with a variety of ultra-comfy styles, including a low-rise pair of sweats Katie Holmes has worn. And right now, the brand’s drawstring pants are on sale at Amazon for just $18. Similar to Bieber’s, these feature a wide, loose leg and classic colorways, including a nearly identical black. More than 10,000 shoppers are obsessed with the style, calling the 100-percent cotton pants, “stylish, comfortable, and well made.”

Oprah declared Spanx’s AirEssentials Wide-Leg Pants “the softest…[that] feel like a hug.” And while comfort is essential, our style writer Chloe Irving noted that they’re also “genuinely super flattering,” explaining that “the stretchy material perfectly contours around my hips and booty and gradually tapers off into a wide-leg silhouette, allowing me the comfort of a baggy fit without hiding the shape of my body.” And I personally love that this style is available in petite, regular, and tall lengths, with a more tailored fit elevating the otherwise casual pants.

If you want variety, look no further Sarin Mathew’s wide-leg sweatpants, which are available in 38 colors. While Bieber went for a classic black, you can mix things up with options like royal blue and dusty rose. More than 5,200 Amazon shoppers love these sweats, with one writing that they were, “absolutely blown away at the quality,” explaining that the feel was “beyond luxe…like liquid, silky, soft, fluffy, luxe butter.”

From underwear to loungewear, Skims has quickly become one of the most coveted basics brands, with seasonal colors selling out and form-fitting dresses going viral. The brand’s 100-percent cotton Boyfriend Fleece Pants are available in five colors and feature a mid-rise, oversized fit and heavyweight fleece that shoppers describe as “thick, soft, and warm.” Many also note the flattering and stylish fit, explaining that the wide leg allows these pants to “fall right” without clinging. Another wrote, “They’re super cute and definitely give off the perfect baggy straight-leg sweatpants.”

Get cozy this spring with Hailey Bieber-inspired, oversized sweatpants. You might never wear jeans again.

