Hailey Bieber Just Wore Spring’s Comfiest Pant Trend, and You Can Get the Look Starting at $22

Shop the ultra-cozy pants you’ll live in this season.

By
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin is a commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start at Fodor’s Travels, where she worked as a staff writer. As fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season’s best products for InStyle readers.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 17, 2023 @ 07:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Hailey Bieber Just Paired a Micro-Tee With the Ultra-Comfy Pants
Photo:

Getty Images

Comfy doesn’t always mean frumpy. As the last few years have taught us, there are ways to elevate cozy fleece-lined loungewear and oversized hoodies, from Birkins to Gucci jackets. And while a number of our favorite celebrities do it with designer pieces, for some, it’s just about pairing oversized with micro — and Hailey Bieber just gave us a master class in how to wear this outfit formula.

This week in Los Angeles, the Rhode founder stepped out in a cropped micro-tee — one of her styling staples — and an even smaller Miu Miu bag that she contrasted with a pair of oversized, wide-leg sweatpants. Studying the outfit, I couldn’t stop thinking: I want to look that cool while feeling that comfortable. 

Various iterations of wide-leg pants dominated 2022 — from denim to trousers — so it’s not shocking that a comfier version is being ushered in as an everyday spring essential. Since Bieber’s Acne track pants are no longer in stock (and, even if they were, would likely run you $400), I found nine similar sweats you can grab today and start styling with your favorite crop top tomorrow, with prices starting at just $22.

IMO, Champion is the athleisure brand, with a variety of ultra-comfy styles, including a low-rise pair of sweats Katie Holmes has worn. And right now, the brand’s drawstring pants are on sale at Amazon for just $18. Similar to Bieber’s, these feature a wide, loose leg and classic colorways, including a nearly identical black. More than 10,000 shoppers are obsessed with the style, calling the 100-percent cotton pants, “stylish, comfortable, and well made.”

Champion Womenâs Cotton Pants, Womenâs Drawstring Sweatpants, Womenâs Knit Sweatpants, 31"

Amazon

Shop now: $22 (Originally $25); amazon.com

Oprah declared Spanx’s AirEssentials Wide-Leg Pants “the softest…[that] feel like a hug.” And while comfort is essential, our style writer Chloe Irving noted that they’re also “genuinely super flattering,” explaining that “the stretchy material perfectly contours around my hips and booty and gradually tapers off into a wide-leg silhouette, allowing me the comfort of a baggy fit without hiding the shape of my body.” And I personally love that this style is available in petite, regular, and tall lengths, with a more tailored fit elevating the otherwise casual pants.

Spanx AirEssentials Wide Leg Pant

Spanx

Shop now: $118; spanx.com

If you want variety, look no further Sarin Mathew’s wide-leg sweatpants, which are available in 38 colors. While Bieber went for a classic black, you can mix things up with options like royal blue and dusty rose. More than 5,200 Amazon shoppers love these sweats, with one writing that they were, “absolutely blown away at the quality,” explaining that the feel was “beyond luxe…like liquid, silky, soft, fluffy, luxe butter.”

Sarin Mathews Womens Yoga Sweatpants Wide Leg Lounge

Amazon

Shop now: $22 (Originally $38); amazon.com

From underwear to loungewear, Skims has quickly become one of the most coveted basics brands, with seasonal colors selling out and form-fitting dresses going viral. The brand’s 100-percent cotton Boyfriend Fleece Pants are available in five colors and feature a mid-rise, oversized fit and heavyweight fleece that shoppers describe as “thick, soft, and warm.” Many also note the flattering and stylish fit, explaining that the wide leg allows these pants to “fall right” without clinging. Another wrote, “They’re super cute and definitely give off the perfect baggy straight-leg sweatpants.”

Skims BOYFRIEND FLEECE PANT

Skims

Shop now: $72; skims.com

Get cozy this spring with Hailey Bieber-inspired, oversized sweatpants. You might never wear jeans again.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

St. Patty's Day Amazon weekend deals
The 50 Best Fashion, Beauty, and Home Deals to Shop at Amazon This St. Patrick’s Day Weekend for Up to 85% Off
Laura Mercier new foundation first person review
My Go-To Foundation Gives Skin a Bare-but-Better Glow, and It's From a Brand Meghan Markle's Used for Years
working hed: hilary duff banks says this editor-loved skin tint gives her a "rosy, iridescent glow"
Hilary Duff Uses the “Dewy” Skin Tint InStyle Editors Credit for “Concealing Tomato-Red Skin”
Related Articles
Hailey Bieber Asics Gel Kayano first person
I Tried Hailey Bieber’s Always Sold-Out Sneaker Pick, and It's Ridiculously Comfy — Even After a 13-Mile Walk
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Paired a Teeny-Tiny Triangle Bikini With a Gym Class Staple
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga Just Wore a Surprisingly Comfortable Shoe That’s Been a Supermodel Staple for Years
Under Armour Underwear Lead
Shoppers Say These "Super Soft" Best-Selling Underwear Leave “No Panty Lines” — and They’re $7 Apiece
One of the Comfiest Runway Trends for Spring Were These Elastic Ballet Flats
Ballet Flats Are Spring’s Biggest Footwear Trend, and This $36 Amazon Pair Is All You Need to Get the Look
Cindy Crawford has been using this on-sale $18 body oil since she was 25
Cindy Crawford Has Used This $18 Body Oil for More Than 20 Years
Amazon Spring Blouses
Spring-Ready Blouses Are in Full Bloom on Amazon — Here Are the 10 Shoppers Love Best, Starting at $8
Amazon Jumpsuit Feels Like Wearing âPajamasâ
Shoppers Say This Spring-Ready Amazon Jumpsuit Is So Comfy, It Feels Like Wearing “Pajamas”
Mangopop Versatile Bodysuit
Miranda Kerr's Go-To Turtleneck Is From an Amazon Brand I Love for Its Wardrobe Basics
Best-selling Amazon maxi dress sale
Amazon’s Best-Selling Dress Is a “Cute and Flattering” Sleeveless Maxi That’s on Sale for $31
Anastasia Beverly Hills x Oscars
Jamie Lee Curtis Used This “Magic” $29 Concealer to Achieve Her Flawless Oscars Skin
Everyone from Kate Hudson to Salma Hayek Wore This Unexpected Y2K Style Trend to the 2023 Oscars
Basically Everyone Wore This Super Sexy Y2K Dress Trend at the 2023 Oscars — and Similar Styles Start at $29
Oscars Rosette Trend
This Groundbreaking Trend Was All Over the Oscars Red Carpet, and It’s Going to be Huge for Spring 2023
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes Wore This Supermodel-Loved “Dad” Trend That’s Going to be Huge for Spring 2023
Hailey Bieber Oscars Hair
This $8 Frizz-Taming Product Was Behind Hailey Bieber’s Ultra-Sleek Oscars Bob
Amazon Shoppers Say These Ultra-Comfy Leggings Are "Soft as Air"
Amazon Shoppers Say These Ultra-Comfy Leggings Are "Soft as Air" — and They’re $7 Apiece