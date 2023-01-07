Hailey Bieber's Super-Sized Suit Looks Like It Came From Justin's Closet

Hailey Bieber's style motto as of late? Go big or go home.



From oversized outerwear to baggier-the-better jeans, the supermodel's off-duty looks have consistently made the case for sizing up — and her latest outfit is no exception. On Friday, Hailey stepped out in a super-sized pantsuit that looked like it could have been plucked straight from her husband Justin Bieber's closet given its colossal proportions, and the fact that they share a stylist — Karla Welch.



Her gray pinstripe suit consisted of high-waisted puddle pants and a matching ultra-long, ultra-baggy blazer. Cancelling out her outfit's XXL dimensions? A tiny cropped T-shirt in a matching shade underneath. Hailey finished off her menswear-inspired look with chunky lug-sole boots, a black shoulder bag, and a sleek bun with a middle part that highlighted her glowing skin and a pair of gold-and-diamond earrings below.



Justin coordinated with his wife — albeit in a much more casual way — in a baggy gray zip-up hoodie, wide-leg jeans covered in paint splatter, and Drew House slippers.



Despite her obsession with oversized everything, Hailey's aesthetic seemingly fluctuates between two extremes. Just as much as she loves a bigger-is-better style moment, she has an equal affinity for micro fashion. Earlier this week, she modeled a super-short and very sheer LBD on TikTok, and days before that, she celebrated the new year in a cutout minidress with a built-in thong.