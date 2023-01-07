Hailey Bieber's Super-Sized Suit Looks Like It Came From Justin's Closet

They do share a stylist after all.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker

Published on January 7, 2023
Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber's style motto as of late? Go big or go home. 

From oversized outerwear to baggier-the-better jeans, the supermodel's off-duty looks have consistently made the case for sizing up — and her latest outfit is no exception. On Friday, Hailey stepped out in a super-sized pantsuit that looked like it could have been plucked straight from her husband Justin Bieber's closet given its colossal proportions, and the fact that they share a stylist — Karla Welch. 

Her gray pinstripe suit consisted of high-waisted puddle pants and a matching ultra-long, ultra-baggy blazer. Cancelling out her outfit's XXL dimensions? A tiny cropped T-shirt in a matching shade underneath. Hailey finished off her menswear-inspired look with chunky lug-sole boots, a black shoulder bag, and a sleek bun with a middle part that highlighted her glowing skin and a pair of gold-and-diamond earrings below.   

Justin coordinated with his wife — albeit in a much more casual way — in a baggy gray zip-up hoodie, wide-leg jeans covered in paint splatter, and Drew House slippers. 

Despite her obsession with oversized everything, Hailey's aesthetic seemingly fluctuates between two extremes. Just as much as she loves a bigger-is-better style moment, she has an equal affinity for micro fashion. Earlier this week, she modeled a super-short and very sheer LBD on TikTok, and days before that, she celebrated the new year in a cutout minidress with a built-in thong.

