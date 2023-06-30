Hailey Bieber’s Summer Wardrobe Includes Slouchy Denim Shorts and Tube Tops

Hailey Bieber’s summer wardrobe rotation exudes a laidback yet luxurious style (see: her slinky slip dresses and socks and sandals pairing), and she just continued the aesthetic by posing in the ultimate summer outfit when sharing an Instagram post.

On Thursday, the Rhode Skin founder documented her recent OOTD with a simple ladybug caption for her 49.8 million Instagram followers by snapping pictures of the full-body ‘fit. Serving total SoCal-girl vibes, Bieber teamed a black tube top with a pair of light-wash, distressed denim shorts (slung well below her hip bones) and a skinny black leather belt. Shiny black loafers with gold buckle detailing, white ankle socks, a coordinating pair of skinny black sunglasses, and a dainty gold wristwatch rounded out the look.

Hailey Bieber/IG

Beauty-wise, Hailey wore her chin-length bob down straight with a side part and added a glossy, soft pink lip color to her minimal beauty look. Ditching her signature glazed donut manicure, the model opted for a tortoiseshell pattern with almond-shaped nails.

Bieber’s Instagram post came shortly after she served major Fourth of the July inspo in the perfect outfit to kick back into a lawn chair (no, literally). The festive OOTD sang "Happy Birthday 'Merica," as she styled a strawberry-red, spaghetti strap tank top with relaxed-fit, light-wash blue jeans. Never one to walk out the door without a pair of shades, she threw on black rectangular sunglasses from her collection with Vogue Eyewear. For glam, she wore her brunette bob down in tousled waves with a middle part and complimented her glowy complexion with a glossy lip.