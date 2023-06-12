Hailey Bieber Paired Her Itty-Bitty Bikini With Summer’s #1 Accessory

Because protecting your skin is the sexiest thing you can do.

Published on June 12, 2023

Hailey Bieber Summer Fridays
There are a plethora of summer accessories trending for the season — I’m talking strappy sandals, rosette chokers, sun hats, and big, bold hoops like those Eva Longoria just wore — but supermodel Hailey Bieber officially shined light on summer 2023’s number one accessory (err, BFF to always have by your side) and no, it’s not what you think. 

Bieber is no stranger to a sexy bikini selfie, and TBH, she’s beach-lounging goals through and through. In fact, I’ll be channeling her on my upcoming trip to Italy (watch out, Bieber!) But aside from always serving a really good waterside look with bikinis that hit on summer’s biggest trends, like the baby blue two-piece she just wore that’s girly and frilly in all the best ways, she usually always has some really great beachside accouterments, too. In this case, it wasn’t her cap or jaw-dropping stack of rings, but rather that humble bottle of SPF from Summer Fridays

Sephora Summer Fridays ShadeDrops Mineral Milk Sunscreen

Sephora

Shop now: $36; sephora.com

Protecting your skin is the sexiest thing you can do in 2023 — but better yet is when said SPF also has complexion-improving benefits that’ll make you look as glowy and dewy as a goddess. The best-selling Summer Fridays ShadeDrops Mineral Milk Sunscreen is as delicious as it sounds; it’s milky and creamy, but best of all is that fact that it applies like a serum and is lightweight enough, so even oily-prone complexions can use it with ease all summer long. 

Its formula is packed with hero ingredients like a reef-friendly zinc oxide that shields skin and is gentle enough for all skin types, squalane that’s lightweight yet ultra moisturizing for skin that’s plump, soft, and smooth, and a special antioxidant complex that includes a mix of Vitamin E and ethyl ferulate that protects skin free-radical damage. TL;DR? It’s like an SPF and superstar skincare serum in one, and when you can get a multitasking product like this for a reasonable $36, how can you possibly say no? No wonder Bieber has it by her side all the time.

Shoppers are also obsessed with the good-for-your skin summer essential. One deems it “the best lightweight sunscreen for summer,” while another reviewer, who said they rarely wore sunscreen because of the feeling, now “enjoys it” thanks to the Summer Fridays drops. If that doesn’t speak to this product’s powers, I don’t know what does. 

Ready to glow (and protect) like Bieber? Shop the best-selling sunscreen here.

