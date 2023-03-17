Hailey Bieber's Latest Model Off-Duty Outfit Combined All of Her Style Signatures

It's no secret that Hailey Bieber loves a crop top. And oversized outerwear (usually in leather). And denim that's seemingly two sizes too big. So, what do you get when you combine all of the supermodel's style obsessions into one outfit? Model off-duty perfection.



Basically, if you could sum up Hailey's style in a single look, this would be it.



Stepping out for a stroll in Los Angeles on Thursday, Hailey wore a black baby tee that showed off her bare midriff underneath a loose-fitting black leather jacket. On bottom, she opted for baggy jeans and black pointed-toe boots, while her accessories also included several of her go-to items: tiny sunglasses and chunky gold hoops. For an unexpected pop of color, she added a red Yankees baseball cap that kept her sleek bob in place and matched her bright crimson manicure.



When it came to glam, Hailey echoed the low-key aesthetic of her outfit, pairing her signature glazed skin with a swipe of pink lipgloss.

Hailey's latest look is in stark contrast to the ultra-glam gown she wore to Vanity Fair's Oscar Party earlier this week. For the occasion, Bieber slipped on a slinky black column dress (custom Saint Laurent) with the most dramatic draped sleeves. She accessorized with a single diamond cuff earring and her oval engagement ring.

Getty

Talk about a girl that truly can wear it all.