Celebrity Hailey Bieber Hailey Bieber’s Y2K Minidress Kind of Looks Like She’s Wearing Her Skirt as a Top The queen of mini. By Tessa Petak Tessa Petak Instagram Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on April 12, 2023 @ 11:07AM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images Hailey Bieber is quickly becoming the unofficial spokesperson for all things mini (see: micro-minidress or her hot pants and winter coat combo). And her latest tiny iteration included a super nostalgic take on the LBD. On Tuesday, the model stepped out in New York City wearing a Y2K-inspired black strapless micro-mini with a massive gold buckle on the neckline. She styled the piece with black Calzedonia stockings, a matching silk baguette purse, pointy-toe pumps, super thin rectangular night sunglasses, a gold wrist-watch, and coordinating post earrings. Her hair was slicked into a super tight bun, and she opted for her signature glam: a dewy complexion and glossy lips. Earlier this week, Bieber went for a stroll in the Big Apple in a much more casual OOTD consisting of a gray cropped tee, baggy low-rise jeans, and a blue Nascar-style jacket. She accessorized with a black baseball cap, matching sunnies, a shoulder bag, and gold earrings. Getty Images Hailey Bieber’s Easter Dress Featured a Chest Cutout and Two Massive Flower Appliqués Last week, Bieber shared a series of thirst traps promoting the launch of her skincare brand Rhode's latest flavor of the viral peptide lip treatment. The model posed on a beach in an orange string bikini and a sand-made mermaid tail. In another image, she splashed around in the water while wearing a wetsuit top paired with bikini bottoms and carrying a tube of the product in her mouth. "Mood all summer long.🧜♀️🧜♀️ ," she captioned the post. "inside the rhode zine we made for passionfruit jelly 🌼💛💛."