Hailey Bieber’s Y2K Minidress Kind of Looks Like She’s Wearing Her Skirt as a Top

The queen of mini.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 12, 2023 @ 11:07AM
Hailey Bieber Black Minidress New York April 2023
Photo:

Getty Images

Hailey Bieber is quickly becoming the unofficial spokesperson for all things mini (see: micro-minidress or her hot pants and winter coat combo). And her latest tiny iteration included a super nostalgic take on the LBD.

On Tuesday, the model stepped out in New York City wearing a Y2K-inspired black strapless micro-mini with a massive gold buckle on the neckline. She styled the piece with black Calzedonia stockings, a matching silk baguette purse, pointy-toe pumps, super thin rectangular night sunglasses, a gold wrist-watch, and coordinating post earrings. Her hair was slicked into a super tight bun, and she opted for her signature glam: a dewy complexion and glossy lips.

Earlier this week, Bieber went for a stroll in the Big Apple in a much more casual OOTD consisting of a gray cropped tee, baggy low-rise jeans, and a blue Nascar-style jacket. She accessorized with a black baseball cap, matching sunnies, a shoulder bag, and gold earrings.

Hailey Bieber New York April 2023

Getty Images

Last week, Bieber shared a series of thirst traps promoting the launch of her skincare brand Rhode's latest flavor of the viral peptide lip treatment. The model posed on a beach in an orange string bikini and a sand-made mermaid tail. In another image, she splashed around in the water while wearing a wetsuit top paired with bikini bottoms and carrying a tube of the product in her mouth.

"Mood all summer long.🧜‍♀️🧜‍♀️ ," she captioned the post. "inside the rhode zine we made for passionfruit jelly 🌼💛💛."

Related Articles
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes's Layered Cut-Out Skirt Is a Lesson in Deconstructed Dressing
Katy Perry White Two Piece Instagram
Katy Perry Looked Angelic in a Plunging White Two-Piece
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber’s Easter Dress Featured a Chest Cutout and Two Massive Flower Appliqués
Emma Roberts Shoe Event
Emma Roberts Layered a Simple Tank Under a Corseted Minidress
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski's Casual Errand-Running Look Included a Bra Top and Sneakers
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Paired the Tiniest Crop Top With a Super-Oversized Moto Jacket
Dua Lipa Versace FW 2023 Show
Dua Lipa Put a Sexy Twist on Business Casual With a Sheer Button Down and Black Bra Top
Hailey Bieber
Taylor Swift Is Making a Case for the Unexpected ‘It’ Girl Jacket Hailey Bieber Has Worn for Years
Hailey Bieber wears mom jeans and a polo shirt
Mom Jeans Have Made a Comeback — Here's How 12 Celebs Are Wearing Them
Anne Hathaway Bvlgari Hotel Tokyo Opening
Anne Hathaway Looked Like an Actual Gemstone in Her Majestic Purple Minidress and Matching Sky-High Platforms
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Paired the Tiniest Leopard String Bikini With a Turquoise Blue Bucket Hat
Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway and Her Blingy Black Minidress Are the Newest Faces of the Versace Icons Collection
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Went Topless in Her Latest Rhode Campaign
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber's Version of Workwear Includes a Micro Miniskirt and the Tiniest Bandeau Bra
Hailey Bieber rhode skin peptide launch
Hailey Bieber Layered an Itty-Bitty Zip-Up Top Over the Tiniest String Bikini
Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston Nailed the Shipwreck Aesthetic in a Sheer Netted Minidress