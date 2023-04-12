Hailey Bieber’s Y2K Minidress Kind of Looks Like She’s Wearing Her Skirt as a Top

Hailey Bieber is quickly becoming the unofficial spokesperson for all things mini (see: micro-minidress or her hot pants and winter coat combo). And her latest tiny iteration included a super nostalgic take on the LBD.

On Tuesday, the model stepped out in New York City wearing a Y2K-inspired black strapless micro-mini with a massive gold buckle on the neckline. She styled the piece with black Calzedonia stockings, a matching silk baguette purse, pointy-toe pumps, super thin rectangular night sunglasses, a gold wrist-watch, and coordinating post earrings. Her hair was slicked into a super tight bun, and she opted for her signature glam: a dewy complexion and glossy lips.

Earlier this week, Bieber went for a stroll in the Big Apple in a much more casual OOTD consisting of a gray cropped tee, baggy low-rise jeans, and a blue Nascar-style jacket. She accessorized with a black baseball cap, matching sunnies, a shoulder bag, and gold earrings.



Getty Images

Last week, Bieber shared a series of thirst traps promoting the launch of her skincare brand Rhode's latest flavor of the viral peptide lip treatment. The model posed on a beach in an orange string bikini and a sand-made mermaid tail. In another image, she splashed around in the water while wearing a wetsuit top paired with bikini bottoms and carrying a tube of the product in her mouth.

"Mood all summer long.🧜‍♀️🧜‍♀️ ," she captioned the post. "inside the rhode zine we made for passionfruit jelly 🌼💛💛."