Hailey Bieber Wore a Slip Dress and Loafers to a Lake

And a ridiculously oversized moto jacket.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Published on August 30, 2023 @ 11:13AM
Hailey Bieber Black Dress at 2023 Reopening of The Landmark at Tiffany Flagship Store
Photo:

Getty Images

On today's edition of Celebrities Not Dressed for the Occasion, Hailey Bieber once again overdressed for a casual outing (always better to be overdressed, IMO). On Tuesday, her husband Justin shared an Instagram roundup that captured the two on the shoreline of a body of water. While usually lake-day attire includes a bathing suit, athleisure, and/or hiking gear, Hailey opted for an outfit better suited for the concrete streets of New York City.

In the carousel, Justin shared two adorable close-up selfies of the husband-and-wife duo. The third snap captured the singer posing on a dock with the biggest smile, while the last was an image of his wife who was also cheesing.

Hailey Bieber Slip Dress Moto Jacket Justin Bieber Instagram

Justin Bieber/Instagram

Hailey wore a dainty white silk slip dress with lace trimming in the snaps, which she layered under a ridiculously oversized black leather moto jacket (it was the same length as the mini). She styled the controversial pairing with black loafers and white crew socks and accessorized with gold hoop earrings and her new go-to B-pendant necklace.

For his part, Justin opted for baggy cream-colored linen shorts and a brown polo with embossed argyle detailing styled with ivory clogs, white crew socks, and a black-and-white polka dot baseball hat.

Justin forwent a caption altogether, though, many of the couple's Hollywood friends dropped into the comments section to give their approval. Hailey's bestie Kendall Jenner's older sister Khloé Kardashian commented a slew of red heart emoji, while Stassi Karanikolaou wrote "cuties." Celebrity hairstylist and businesswoman Jen Atkin added, "I love ur love ❤️."

Earlier this week, the two were seen traipsing through the Big Apple while Hailey celebrated a different fruit: strawberries. The beauty mogul promoted the launch of Rhode's Strawberry Peptide Lip Treatment in a repertoire of red looks that included a glamorous off-the-shoulder midi dress and a teeny-tiny bustier-style minidress. Hailey wore the latter to her Krispy Kreme event, where she ate and handed out strawberry-glazed donuts. Justin joined her in his own version of controversial dressing: a gray sweatshirt, shorts, Crocs, and a pink trucker hat.

