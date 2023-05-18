Hailey Bieber's Silver Sequined Tube Dress Is the Perfect Party Look for Summer

Totally tubular.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com.

Published on May 18, 2023 @ 08:03AM
Hailey Bieber
Photo:

Getty

Hailey Bieber's London wardrobe has been a fashion feast for the eyes, from start to finish.

After kicking off her visit in a vintage Thierry Mugler black body-con minidress with wavy velvet accents that sculpted her body, Hailey twinned with her husband Justin Bieber in matching leather and denim. She also packed a lingerie-inspired Sportmax outfit that included a strapless cream corset and a coordinating silk skirt clipped together by tiny suspenders, as well as a white Proenza Schouler tube top and wide-leg pants. 

And last night, the supermodel continued to go sans straps when she stepped out for Rhode's London launch event at Chiltern Firehouse, ending her business trip on a sartorial high note. For the party, Hailey wore a silver '90s-style tube dress from N21’s pre-fall 23 collection that was completely covered in sequins. The slinky number was at once easy and elegant, making it the perfect going-out look for summer. 

Hailey accessorized the dress with matching gray pointed-toe pumps, silver sculptural earrings, and a black leather shoulder bag. However, the real standout feature of Hailey's look was her glam. The beauty entrepreneur's curly bob was cut even shorter, while her signature glazed skin was paired with sparkly silver eyeshadow and a glossy berry-colored lip. 

Earlier in the day, Hailey was spotted shopping in London's Marylebone neighborhood in another chic — albeit more casual — outfit. Dressed in all-black leather, she traded in her oversized moto jacket for outerwear that was more sleek and form-fitting on top, and, on bottom, she combined her tailored black leather pants with matching mules.

Hailey Bieber

Getty
