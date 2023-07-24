The Lacy Top of Hailey Bieber’s Silky, Summer-Approved Slip Dress Was Totally See-Through

As if we couldn’t become more envious of Hailey Bieber’s stellar summer wardrobe, the Rhode founder just stepped out in the perfect warm-weather approved sundress that gave the best of both worlds (sexy and cute) while grabbing dinner in L.A.

Over the weekend, Bieber was spotted wearing a Villa Amour Vintage silky white slip dress straight from the ‘90s archives that featured a strapless neckline, midi length, and lace bodice. While the frock’s silhouette couldn’t have been sweeter, its totally see-through bodice (which the A-lister opted to wear without a bra) added a touch of edge to the otherwise dainty look. Hailey accessorized with matching white Femme slingback sandals, a glitzy anklet, and chunky gold hoop earrings, and she slung a tan Saint Laurent Le 5 à 7 bag over her shoulder while carrying a Lucky’s takeout bag in her hand.

As for her glam, the model opted to stray away from her Gen Z roots by wearing her brunette bob in a deep side part, and she finished her look with rosy cheeks, feathered lashes, and a pink lip color.

While Hailey’s weekend ‘fit may have totally embodied the quintessential SoCal vibe, it came just days after she sported yet another all-white ensemble when stepping out on the opposite coast.

Last Wednesday, Bieber was seen grabbing dinner (yet again) with her husband Justin Bieber at L'Artusi in New York City, this time wearing a much shorter silky white dress. During the outing, the multi-hyphenate donned an ivory micro-minidress complete with a floral design, asymmetrical neck cutout, and a subtle slit paired with the same Femme thong sandals and a pair of Y2K-style black sunglasses.