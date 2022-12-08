Hailey Bieber Paired the Shortest Minidress With a Luxe Faux-Fur Coat

It's a well-known fact that the minidress is back — and celebrities are proving that shorter really is better. As a frequent proponent of the trend, Hailey Bieber makes it clear that she enjoys sporting a micro-mini or two — whether it's a tiny sweaterdress or an ultra-short skirt. But her latest outfit is taking practicality (and weather) into account and transforming the fad for the colder months.

On Wednesday, the model stepped out in New York City in a winter outfit that consisted of a black ruched minidress layered under a matching ankle-length faux-fur Saint Laurent coat. Ultra-sheer charcoal tights peeked out from under the smock, and Bieber wore unexpected heeled sandals. She accessorized with gold earrings, a black-and-gold YSL handbag, and matching square-frame sunglasses. Her expensive brunette hair was worn straight and parted down the middle.

Her husband, Justin Bieber, walked beside her during the outing and paired black trousers with a multi-colored striped cardigan, gray jacket, yellow baseball cap, and very large lilac shades.

Hailey also shared the outfit in a gallery post on Instagram. In the first two snaps, she wore the dress-and-coat combo while posing in a leather chair. Other photos included a glimpse at the couple's two dogs (Piggy Lou and Oscar), an ice cream sundae, and the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree.

She captioned the carousel, "I ❤️ NY forever."