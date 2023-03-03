Hailey Bieber Debuted an Even Shorter Bob While Dressed in Head-to-Toe Orange

Just when we thought Hailey Bieber’s new cut couldn’t get any cuter (or any closer to convincing us to go for the big chop), she decided to debut an even shorter bob via an Instagram photo dump — and she did it while wearing the most vibrant color from head to toe.

On Friday, Bieber celebrated the end of another work week by sharing a roundup of photos detailing a recent photoshoot with Saint Laurent. In the first and last photos, the model posed for a mirror selfie (as someone snapped the picture over her shoulder) while wearing a bright orange long-sleeve turtleneck dress before slipping into a black leather jacket elsewhere in the carousel. While the model didn’t draw any attention to her shorter ‘do, she opted to skip any major accessories in the snaps (save for a pair of gold hoop earrings) to let her chin-grazing bob have its full moment.

“🍊🧡 @ysl @anthonyvaccarello,” Hailey, who completed the look with a rosy glam and a glossy pink lip, captioned the post.

While the supermodel was pictured all alone in the snaps, her gallery came just days after she celebrated her husband Justin Bieber’s birthday with a PDA-filled Instagram tribute. Making all of our hearts collectively melt, the slides showed the pair going in for a sweet smooch, hugging each other from behind, and embracing on a recent night out.

Instagram/hailey bieber

“29 never looked so good ☺️Happy Birthday to you best friend! Words couldn’t possibly sum up all that you embody,” Hailey wrote. “So here’s to more joy, more travel, yummy food, adventures, more peace, fun, and most of all more love. ✨🥳”