Hailey Bieber Layered a Gauzy, Sheer Slip Dress Over Nothing But a Brown Thong

Following months full of lace pants and see-through maxis, Hailey Bieber is closing out 2022 by once again reaching for one of her most-worn trends of the year: all-sheer everything.

On Thursday, the supermodel shared a roundup of photos detailing her latest see-through wardrobe addition (a brown naked dress) with her 49.8 million Instagram followers. In the snaps, Bieber expertly flexed her posing chops in the gauzy strapless dress from Mirror Palais’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection, which featured an embroidered satin overlay on the bust and a sky-high leg slit.

Hailey kept accessories to a minimum, pairing the frock with nothing but a matching brown thong and small silver hoop earrings, and she wore her brunette hair in beachy waves with a middle part. Her signature glazed donut nail color and a very '90s-inspired lip look made up the model’s glam, and she let the pictures do most of the talking by captioning the dump with a simple brown heart emoji.

While Bieber’s Instagram post served up all of the New Year’s Eve fashion inspiration, it came shortly after she shared a separate post showcasing “a little glowy makeup vibe.” Also on Thursday, Hailey posted a tutorial on TikTok detailing her glowy glam routine, which we can assume started with off-camera prep using products from her skincare line, Rhode Skin. In the clips, the model fluffed up her brows before swiping on layers of both powder and liquid blush and finishing with a generous dusting of shimmery highlighter.