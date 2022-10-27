Hailey Bieber Wore a Completely See-Through Maxi Dress Over Nothing But a Black Bra and Underwear Set

Warmth is just a mindset.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Published on October 27, 2022
Hailey Bieber Tiffany & Co. Launch Party
Photo:

Getty Images

While it may be the season to start bundling up, Hailey Bieber decided to do just the opposite by quite literally stripping down — in the most high-fashion way — for her latest appearance.

During a West Hollywood outing in honor of Tiffany & Co.’s star-studded Lock Collection launch party on Wednesday, the supermodel brought a whole new meaning to all-sheer everything by wearing a completely see-through, long-sleeve black maxi dress. Building on the monochromatic look, Bieber layered the transparent piece over a matching black lingerie set of a thin-strapped, triangle-shaped bra and mid-rise underwear, and paired the look with strappy black heels.

No Tiffany launch party look would be complete without diamonds, and Hailey was sure to accessorize with a stack of glitzy bracelets and a pair of drop earrings along with a gold cuff necklace that featured a jade-green stone. A very fall-appropriate maroon shade graced the model’s fingernails, and she wore her long brown hair down straight with a middle part.


Additional A-list attendees at Wednesday’s event included Gal Gadot, Zoey Deutch, and Hailey’s close family friend, Kim Kardashian, who the model recently spoke about during an appearance at The Wall Street Journal’s Tech Live conference on Monday. When asked about how she deals with competition in the beauty industry (specifically from brands created by the Kardashian-Jenners), Bieber said, “There's space for everybody and I really do believe that.”

“Those women are amazing and they're some of my closest friends and I really love all of their brands, and I would never not support their brands and cheer them on because they've also really done the same for me,” she added.

