Hailey Bieber's Latest Take on the LBD Is Sexier Than Ever

From a strappy LBD with a mock thong to ones with an ultra-short hemlines, Hailey Bieber knows how to amp up the classic little black dress, and her latest take on the timeless design is sexier than ever.



Anything but boring, Hailey's black minidress was sheer, backless, and made her bra and underwear the main focal point of the outfit. In a video shared to TikTok, the supermodel showed off every angle of her see-through LBD, which featured a cascading floral ruffle on one shoulder, a jellyfish hemline, and a massive cutout in the back. Allowing the dress to shine all on its own, Hailey accessorized with only sheer black tights and chunky gold hoops, and pulled her brunette hair back into a sleek bun.

Meanwhile, in a second clip, Hailey gave fans a peek at her beauty routine while putting on her Rhode lip liner and gloss in front of the mirror, pairing her glazed pout with rosy cheeks and bronze eye makeup.

Perhaps rivaling her collection of little black dresses is Hailey's range of cool-girl leather jackets. Just yesterday, the model elevated her athleisure look while stepping out in a Matrix-style double-breasted coat layered over her black sports bra and matching leggings. She's also a fan of the trendy $7,750 leather puffer jacket by Loewe that her BFF Kendall Jenner also owns in a forest green hue.