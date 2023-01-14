Hailey Bieber's Sheer LBD Was Less Dress, More Lingerie

The underwear-as-outerwear trend isn't going anywhere.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

Published on January 14, 2023 @ 02:32PM
Hailey Bieber
2023 is shaping up to be the year of Hailey Bieber's sexiest style. After ringing in the new year in an ultra-strappy dress with a mock thong cutout and a super-sheer, super-short LBD just days later, Hailey continued her sultry sartorial reign in yet another skin-flashing look. 

While attending Lori Harvey's 26th birthday party on Friday alongside her husband Justin Bieber and BFF Kendall Jenner, Hailey was spotted in a black tulle micro-minidress with a strapless silhouette, dramatic ruffles down the front, and sheer lace cutouts on the sides. Finishing off her outfit, she paired the peekaboo LBD with matching thigh-high stockings, pointed-toe pumps, and a patent leather shoulder bag. 

Her twisted updo with two face-framing sections of hair in front revealed a pair of circular diamond earrings below, as well as her soft-glam beauty look — which included rosy cheeks, glossy lips, and dewy skin. 

When Hailey's not dressing for a night out, her style typically takes a much more casual turn. Whether running errands or heading to pilates class, the skincare mogul tends to keep her outfits cozy and comfortably oversized. Like last weekend, when she stepped out for a date night with Justin in an XXL pantsuit that looked like it came straight out of the singer's closet. However, Hailey's expert styling offset the two-piece set's tomboyish vibes, and she teamed the baggy jacket and trousers with an itty-bitty cropped tee. 

