Hailey Bieber Is Watching ‘Sex and the City’ For The First Time While Ushering in Strawberry Girl Summer

We have many questions for Hailey Bieber after her latest photo dump. According to the caption, Hailey “is currently watching all of Sex and the City for the first time ever." How? Why now? And team Samantha or Carrie? Not to mention, could her rosy, strawberry-girl makeup be a nod to Rhode's next drop by chance? Either way, it’s another series of snaps to fuel our summer beauty and style mood boards.

Hailey Bieber/Instagram

On Saturday, the Rhode cosmetics founder ushered in the latest food-inspired trend, "Strawberry Girl" summer, by sharing a plethora of snaps that will have you leaving the “Tomato Girl” trend in the dust. In the first slide, the model captured a close-up selfie detailing her flushed cheeks with a smattering of sun-kissed freckles and a strawberry-tinted lip liner combined with a sheer gloss. The It girl committed to the foodcore fad by accessorizing with a red crochet bucket hat and a gigantic diamond-encrusted “B” necklace, and she finished the look by adding a glazed donut mani with strawberry decals.

Another slide featured a mirror selfie of a look that incorporated her signature bronzy glow and glossy lips with rosy cheeks. She aptly wore a plunging red ruched halter top with a giant rosette detail and a matching handbag slung over her shoulder, Her go-to gold hoops and coordinating dainty chain necklace rounded out her look.

Hailey Bieber/Instagram

Later in the dump, it appeared Hailey traded in the fruity glam for some latte makeup and an itty-bitty cream lace minidress with a beige tote and white thong sandals. She accessorized with an anklet bracelet, a gold watch, drop earrings, and a smattering of rings.