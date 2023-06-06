Hailey Bieber’s Self-Care Routine Includes a Swimsuit and the Sun

When Hailey Bieber isn't doing what she does best — plugging Rhode — she, like everyone, enjoys practicing self-care. On Monday, the supermodel gave her 49.6 million Instagram followers a behind-the-scenes look at what she’s been up to via Instagram photo dump, and (in true Hailey fashion) it included the one thing she doesn’t neglect in her daily routine: skincare.

In the dump, Hailey was pictured catching some rays on a brown striped afghan in a baby blue ensemble comprised of an itty-bitty string bikini set and a matching see-through knit tank with brown ruffled hems. While the color of the 'fit was striking on its own, extra details — like a Nike two-toned baseball cap and her eclectic, mismatched nail art — ushered in major summertime energy.

A trio of earrings, a smattering of rings, her poolside reads, and her Rhode Skin essentials (of course) accessorized the model’s vibrant ‘fit, and she wore her signature chin-length bob down straight with a middle part.

“Skincare 🌼 summertime 🌼 skincare 🌼 repeat,” she captioned the post.

Hailey Bieber/IG

While the post’s first slide certainly caught our eye, a later slide detailed the model sporting a quintessential Hailey staple: a slicked-back bun. Elsewhere in the dump, the model snapped a barefoot pic in Kelly green ankle socks, gave a close-up look at her colorful manicure (screenshot before your next nail appointment), and included a selfie chock-full of bombastic side eye not once, but twice.

This isn't the first time that Hailey's IG has served major summer inspo as of late. On Tuesday, she shared two separate photo dumps from her holiday weekend where she wore a red and white striped off-the-shoulder sweater and a low-rise denim miniskirt.

Captioned, "🥖❤️ pt. 2," the carousel also included a photo that showed her lounging on a paddleboard in a maroon-colored string bikini followed by a video of her and a friend playfully pushing each other into the ocean.