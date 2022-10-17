Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez Shut Down Feud Rumors with the Cutest Photos

Once and for all, Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez are shutting down feud rumors (and the internet, for that matter) with their latest interaction at the second annual Academy Museum Gala last night.



During the star-studded event, Bieber and Gomez seemingly hung out and posed for several cute photos together captured by Tyrell Hampton. In one snapshot, the pair shared a sweet embrace while smiling, and in another, they tilted their heads together as Selena rested her hand on Hailey's leg. Finally, a third image gave a better view of both of their outfits — Hailey, for her part, opted for an ab-baring Saint Laurent gown, while Selena wore a tailored black suit.

Tyrell Hampton

Tyrell Hampton

"Selena and Hailey were both super chill together at the Academy Museum Gala. They've both moved on and are happy in their own lives," a source shared with Entertainment Tonight, adding that they wanted to take the photos "to show the world that there's no beef or bad feelings between them anymore."

As for Selena's ex and Hailey's husband, Justin Bieber, he "is very happy with the fact that they can all move on and that it can be peaceful between everyone."



The impromptu photo-op comes just weeks after Hailey addressed the rumors that she "stole" Justin from Selena during a bombshell interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast. "I can say, period, point blank, I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody — that's the end of it," the model said about the timeline of her and Justin's relationship. She added that it's "not [her] character to mess with someone's relationship" and that it is "all love" between her and Selena.