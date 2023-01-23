Hailey Bieber Embraced the Schoolcore Trend in the Tiniest Pleated Skirt

As a bonafide It Girl and model, it was only a matter of time before Hailey Bieber would hop on the schoolcore trend. She's already dabbled in preppy fashion with cropped cardigans, khaki pants, and loafers with socks, but her latest look was head-to-toe academia-chic.



Stepping out for stroll in New York City with her husband Justin Bieber on Sunday, Hailey combined all the quintessential schoolgirl staples into a single outfit. On top, she layered a white T-shirt underneath a V-neck collared sweater, which was topped off with an oversized black double-breasted coat, and she opted for the tiniest pleated gray skirt on bottom. Showing off her white ankle socks below, Hailey wore them on top of a pair of sheer black tights for warmth, and teamed them with classic black, chunky-soled loafers.



She accessorized with tiny aviator sunglasses and a beige quilted shoulder bag, and styled her new choppy bob with loads of texture and a middle part.

Hailey cut her shoulder-length hair super short over the weekend, and debuted the stunning result on TikTok. "Oops," she captioned a video of her brand-new blunt bob. In the clip, she built up to the grand reveal by holding the camera at her sneaker-clad feet, before panning the camera up to her face and swinging her chin-grazing tresses back and forth. She paired her new 'do with baggy black track pants, an oversized University of Miami leather jacket layered over a black sweater, and her go-to tiny sunglasses.