Hailey Bieber Embraced the Schoolcore Trend in the Tiniest Pleated Skirt

Preppy meets sexy.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 23, 2023 @ 09:25AM
Hailey Bieber

As a bonafide It Girl and model, it was only a matter of time before Hailey Bieber would hop on the schoolcore trend. She's already dabbled in preppy fashion with cropped cardigans, khaki pants, and loafers with socks, but her latest look was head-to-toe academia-chic.  

Stepping out for stroll in New York City with her husband Justin Bieber on Sunday, Hailey combined all the quintessential schoolgirl staples into a single outfit. On top, she layered a white T-shirt underneath a V-neck collared sweater, which was topped off with an oversized black double-breasted coat, and she opted for the tiniest pleated gray skirt on bottom. Showing off her white ankle socks below, Hailey wore them on top of a pair of sheer black tights for warmth, and teamed them with classic black, chunky-soled loafers. 

She accessorized with tiny aviator sunglasses and a beige quilted shoulder bag, and styled her new choppy bob with loads of texture and a middle part. 

Hailey cut her shoulder-length hair super short over the weekend, and debuted the stunning result on TikTok. "Oops," she captioned a video of her brand-new blunt bob. In the clip, she built up to the grand reveal by holding the camera at her sneaker-clad feet, before panning the camera up to her face and swinging her chin-grazing tresses back and forth. She paired her new 'do with baggy black track pants, an oversized University of Miami leather jacket layered over a black sweater, and her go-to tiny sunglasses.

Related Articles
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Cut Her Hair Into a Choppy Chin-Grazing Bob
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Paired a Grinchy Green Dress with Black Latex Opera Gloves
Meryl Streep Boots
Meryl Streep’s Rare Outing Included This Ultra-Cozy, Supermodel-Loved Boot Trend That’s Everywhere This Season
Hailey Bieber's Go-To Concealer Seamlessly Covers My Dark Under Eye Circles
Hailey Bieber's Go-To Concealer Seamlessly Covers My Dark Under Eye Circles
Hailey Bieber Drew Sweatshirt No Pants
Hailey Bieber Wore Her Husband's Favorite Hoodie With No Pants
Catherine Zeta-Jones BAFTAs
Catherine Zeta-Jones Wore a Plunging Two-Tone Gown for a Red-Carpet Date with Michael Douglas
Christina Aguilera latex hoodie cargos Instagram
Christina Aguilera Test-Drove the Cargo Pants Trend With a Cropped Latex Hoodie
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Daughter Malti Marie Share a Mommy-And-Me Moment in British Vogue
Priyanka Chopra and Her Daughter Malti Marie Wore Matching Red Dresses on the Cover of 'British Vogue'
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Defied Winter's Fashion Rules in an Extreme Crop Top
Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts Matched Her Lipstick to Her Sheer Red Gown
Katie Homes x Jimmy Fallon
Katie Holmes's Latest Look Is an Ode to '80s Maximalism
Hailey Bieber Beige Coat Hot Pants January 17
Hailey Bieber Paired Her Winter Coat With Hot Pants
I've Devoted Myself to This Supermodel-Loved, Jewelry Brand for 9 Years
Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid Keep Wearing This Handmade Jewelry That’s Been My Favorite for 7 Years
Hailey Bieber Schiaparelli Look
The Belt Buckle on Hailey Bieber's Schiaparelli Look Could Not Have Been Any Bigger
Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson Dressed for Spring in a Sequined Yellow Bra Top and High-Slit Pencil Skirt
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid Just Wore a Bikini That Will Never Go Out of Style