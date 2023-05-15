Hailey Bieber Says She Wants Kids with Justin "So Bad," But Is "Scared" of Online Hate

"I literally cry about this all the time."

While Hailey Bieber would like to start a family with her husband Justin Bieber, she does have her reservations about doing so. 

In a new interview with The Sunday Times, the model revealed the one reason why she's hesitant to have children. "I literally cry about this all the time," she said. "I want kids so bad but I get scared. It's enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can't imagine having to confront people saying things about a child." She continued, "We can only do the best we can to raise them. As long as they feel loved and safe."

Ever since she began dating Justin, Hailey has faced an onslaught of online hate — specifically from Selena Gomez fans. Back in March, Hailey began receiving death threats after she was accused of making fun of Gomez during a FaceTime with Kylie Jenner. A month later, she opened up about her mental health in an emotional Instagram post following the backlash. “I like to make jokes about how I feel because sometimes it’s easier than admitting I’m having a hard time,” she wrote, adding that 2023 had held some of the worst moments in her adult life. “My mind and emotions have been fragile to say the least.” 

During her chat with The Sunday Times, Hailey also referenced the response she received to her ministroke in March 2022. "The day after I was hospitalized, it was on the internet," she said. “I wanted to talk about what happened in my own words because so many people were making assumptions. If you let things like that silence you, you're allowing people to dictate how you live your life." 

Hailey added, "Sometimes I do just want to curl up and be a hermit, like, 'If this is how people feel maybe I should just stay home.' But I'm really not that kind of person.” 

In the past, Hailey and Justin have both been open about wanting children in the future. During his most recent documentary, Justin Bieber: Our World, the pop star said he wanted to "start trying" for a baby in 2021. “My intention for 2021 is to continue to set goals and have fun while doing them. Make sure I put my family first and hopefully we squish out a nugget,” he told Hailey on camera, to which she replied: "We shall see."

In the meantime, the couple are dog parents to Oscar and Piggy Lou.

