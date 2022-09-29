Hailey Bieber Wore a Micro Mini Dress With the Coolest Faux Croc Jacket

Paris Fashion Week is in full swing and true to form, Hailey Bieber is proving that looks off the runway are just as attention-grabbing as the new collections coming down the catwalks. Last night, Bieber stepped out in the City of Light wearing head-to-toe Saint Laurent while proving that an all-black outfit doesn't have to look boring and basic.

Bieber's micro mini dress featured gathered details and cutouts over her midsection, giving subtle peeks of skin combined with the dress's sweetheart neckline and super-short hem. And while the dress may have veered into super-sexy territory, she topped off the look with an oversized faux crocodile jacket, which was actually embossed lacquered fabric made to look like exotic skin. Her accessories were also pulled from Saint Laurent's shelves, with a simple shoulder bag, sleek shades, and a pair of statement-making heels with shimmering rhinestone details in the shape of lips. She kept her hair simple, pulling it back into a tight bun.

Bieber's trip to Paris comes after her appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, where she opened up about her relationship with her husband, Justin Bieber, put to rest rumors about the timeline of their relationship, and even got surprisingly open about her sex life.



"It's funny because I feel like those ideas can be really fun and sound really exciting, I think at the point that … it doesn't work for the two of us," she said of experimenting with threesomes and saying that couples that take that step "never going back from that."

Bieber also spoke about the strength of her marriage, adding that she and Justin have a strong bond and that right now, she's just not "comfortable" sharing him with anyone — and he feels the same way.

"We've worked very hard to be in this space that we're in now and like, trusting each other, and there's like such a beautiful trust and bond that I just don't think that's something I would be comfortable with," she added. "Or him, for that matter."

