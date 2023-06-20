Hailey Bieber Posed in Her Underwear and a Huge Saint Laurent Bag

The bigger the bag, the smaller the outfit.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
Published on June 20, 2023 @ 01:41PM
Hailey Bieber Saint Laurent Instagram
Photo:

Instagram/HaileyBieber

Hailey Bieber is swapping out her clean girl vibes and going full-on power bitch with her latest Instagram photo dump. While we're no stranger to seeing the model and beauty entrepreneur wear the latest and greatest right off the Saint Laurent runway, her new photos show her vibing in a very unexpected way, from the power shoulders and cigarette smoke to the larger-than-life bag that's full of secrets — because what else would anyone need such a big bag for?

Saint Laurent shared that Bieber posed with the brand's new Jamie 4.3 bag, showing off the slouchy, chain-strapped satchel by stripping down to nothing but her bra and underwear. For those photos, Bieber kept to her usual pared-down beauty look with glowy skin and sharp, red manicure.

Hailey Bieber Saint Laurent Instagram

Instagram/HaileyBieber

In other shots, she seemed to swap out the low-key mood for a highly styled, slightly '80s aesthetic, wearing a boxy blazer from the new Saint Laurent collection along with the SL 557 sunglass frame and Lee slingbacks. It made for something akin to a crime boss photo shoot, especially with her smoking (the brand's heritage is built on a jacket called Le Smoking, after all), sporting slicked-back hair, and posing in generally moody lighting. She also swapped her big bag, tiny look combo for a smaller, more structured back with the brand's Suzanne style.

Hailey Bieber Saint Laurent Instagram

Instagram/HaileyBieber
Hailey Bieber Saint Laurent Instagram

Instagram/HaileyBieber

Over the weekend, Beiber also went maximal for a date night with her husband, Justin Bieber. She swapped out her stealthy, sober outfits for a little glitz via a pink slipdress and a stack of shimmering necklaces.

