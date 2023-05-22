Rihanna and Hailey Bieber Are Making a Case for This Controversial ‘90s Top That’s Perfect for Summer

Shop the trend starting at $16.

By
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor is fashion designer turned fashion and beauty writer. She covers shopping trends surrounding fashion, beauty, and wellness for InStyle and Shape. Before joining the InStyle and Shape commerce team, she was a freelancer for Byrdie and ESSENCE.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on May 22, 2023 @ 06:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Hailey Beiber in Long White Strapless Top
Photo:

@haileybeiber Instagram

Remember the days when shirts were long enough to sit at your hips? While I love crop tops as much as the next fashion enthusiast, I have been waiting for the return of full-length tops, and my wait may finally be over. Style icons have been seen bearing no midriff in longer-length tops recently, which could be credited to the latest uptick in ‘90s nostalgia. The full-length top style that has surprisingly been making rounds?  Tube tops. Yes, some celebrities are still opting for the cropped version, as seen on Emily Ratajkowski and Bella Hadid, but Katie Holmes, Hailey Bieber, and Rihanna have been spotted sporting tube tops with lengthier hems.

As summer nears, it makes sense that the noughties top is seeing the light of day. But what's even more interesting to see is how these longer tube tops are being styled. While the classic approach is usually to pair the top with denim, as seen on Holmes and Rihanna, Bieber has been seen wearing the top multiple times with matching trousers for a dressier look.

If you're looking for where exactly to pick up the perfect full-length ‘90s tube top, we've got you covered with some of the best styles at Amazon and Nordstrom for under $50.


This Lauweion tube top from Amazon takes the simple silhouette to the next level by featuring a unique asymmetrical slit at the hem. It comes in 14 colors, including pink, blue, purple, white, and black, and sizes ranging from XS to L. This cotton blend top is a wardrobe must-have for the summer and will pair well with matching shorts or breezy trousers and your favorite strappy sandal. Plus, you can snag it for just $19.

Lauweion Women's Strapless Knit Bandeau Tube Top

Amazon

Shop now: $19 with coupon (Originally $20); amazon.com

This popular tube top from DJT Store prioritizes comfort and ease with its loose, pleated design at the midriff, allowing for a breezier fit. It comes in sizes S to XL and is available in a wide range of colors and prints, including basics like black and blue as well as tie-dye, polka dots, and floral print. It also has an elastic band at both the top and bottom of the top, which keeps it securely in place. It's made from a super soft and stretchy material that is breathable on the skin, according to shoppers. 

DJT Women's Summer Beach Tie Dye Sleeveless

Amazon

Shop now: $23; amazon.com

If you’re looking for something super basic, Stretch Is Comfort's tube top offers a classic fit with a longer hem for extra coverage. It's available in an expansive range of sizes from XS to 5XL and 36 colors and prints. Made from 95 percent cotton, it has four-way stretch for a comfortable fit, and will keep you cool in warmer weather.

STRETCH IS COMFORT Women's & Plus Strapless Long Tube Top

Amazon

Shop now: $18; amazon.com

Similar to the Lauweion tube top, this Edikted top features a side slit design, but on both sides. The slits create more of an A-line shape similar to tops Rihanna and Bieber wore. It’s made with a comfy, stretchy ribbed fabric that allows for easy on and off. Pair it with wide-leg slacks and pumps for a night out, or shorts and sandals for noughties summer styling.

EDIKTED Dekota Ribbed Side Slit Strapless Top

Nordstrom

Shop now: $35; nordstrom.com

Hailey Bieber, Rihanna, and Katie Holmes have all basically ushered in the resurgence of the ‘90s tube top — if you dare to don the look yourself, shop more under-$50 options from Amazon and Nordstrom, below. 

TOPSHOP Strapless Knit Top

Nordstrom

Shop now: $41; nordstrom.com

Fronage Womens Tube Tops Strapless

Amazon

Shop now: $16 (Originally $24); amazon.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Martha Stewart-Worn Brand Best-Selling White Sneaker
Amazon’s Best-Selling Fashion Sneaker Is From the Unexpected Shoe Brand You Probably Owned as a Kid
Kjaer Weis Sale
The Editor-Loved Beauty Brand Kate Hudson Uses Just Gave Us Exclusive Early Access to Its Sitewide Sale
Arial View of People in Swimsuits Laying on the Beach
10 Bikinis and One-Piece Swimsuits We Actually Feel Good Wearing, From $36 to $178
Related Articles
IKOEE Glitter Rhinestone Purse Crystal Evening Clutch Bag
I’ll Be Wearing This Shiny, Celebrity-Loved Bag Trend All Summer Long — and It’s Less Than $40 at Amazon
Rent the Runway sale on Amazon
Here's How to Shop Designers Like Proenza Schouler and Kate Spade Starting at Just $35 on Amazon
Memorial Day Amazon Deals Editor Picks
I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 7 Early Memorial Day Deals I'm Adding to My Cart This Weekend
Soda Topic Open Toe Buckle Ankle Strap Espadrilles Flatform Wedge Casual Sandal
This Celebrity-Loved Shoe Style Is a Go-To for Summer, and Amazon’s Best-Selling Pair Is Just $40
Amazonâs Secret Viral Beauty Curation
Amazon’s Viral Beauty Storefront Is Overflowing With Hidden Gems, Including the 5 Products I Use Every Day
Pre-MDW Fashion/Shoes/Skincare Nordstrom Roundup
Nordstrom’s Early Memorial Day Sale Has 29,000+ Deals, but These Are the 16 Best for Up to 64% Off
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Just Wore the Preppy Trend That Gigi Hadid and Dua Lipa Are Fans of, Too
34DDD Supportive Bikini
People With 34DDD Chests Are Encouraging Everyone to Buy This “Really Supportive” $33 Amazon Bikini
Cuccio Naturale Revitalizing- Hydrating Oil
Amazon Shoppers Swear by This Now-$8 Cuticle Oil That “Performs Miracles” on Dry, Brittle Nails
Kim and KhloÃ© Kardashian Twinned in the Itty Bitty Shoes That Have Been Around for Years
Kim and Khloé Kardashian Twinned in This Itty-Bitty Shoe Style That Makes Any Outfit Look Sexy
Here Are Amazonâs Top 10 Most Popular Breezy Blouses to Snag Before Summer â and Theyâre All Under $50
Summer Blouses Are Taking Over Amazon’s Best-Sellers List, and These Are the 10 Styles Shoppers Love Most
Helen Mirren in Green Smock Dress
Helen Mirren Just Reminded Me About This Ultra-Flattering Design Detail That Guarantees a Perfect Fit
Pamela Anderson and Demi Moore Are Already Wearing the Heck Out of Summer 2023âs Biggest Bikini Trend
Pamela Anderson and Demi Moore Are Already Wearing the Heck Out of Summer 2023’s Biggest Bikini Trend
Neutrogena hydroboost
Shoppers With Mature Skin Rely on This Now-$16 Plumping Serum for a “Refreshed” Appearance
Gigi Hadid Keeps Wearing the Sporty Dad Sandals That Shoppers Call the "Best Summer Shoes"
The Sporty Dad Sandal Brand Gigi Hadid and Minka Kelly Wear Is Going to Be Everywhere This Summer
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Keeps Wearing the Classic Summer Sneakers That Go With Virtually Any Outfit