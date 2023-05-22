Rihanna and Hailey Bieber Are Making a Case for This Controversial ‘90s Top That’s Perfect for Summer

Remember the days when shirts were long enough to sit at your hips? While I love crop tops as much as the next fashion enthusiast, I have been waiting for the return of full-length tops, and my wait may finally be over. Style icons have been seen bearing no midriff in longer-length tops recently, which could be credited to the latest uptick in ‘90s nostalgia. The full-length top style that has surprisingly been making rounds? Tube tops. Yes, some celebrities are still opting for the cropped version, as seen on Emily Ratajkowski and Bella Hadid, but Katie Holmes, Hailey Bieber, and Rihanna have been spotted sporting tube tops with lengthier hems.

As summer nears, it makes sense that the noughties top is seeing the light of day. But what's even more interesting to see is how these longer tube tops are being styled. While the classic approach is usually to pair the top with denim, as seen on Holmes and Rihanna, Bieber has been seen wearing the top multiple times with matching trousers for a dressier look.

If you're looking for where exactly to pick up the perfect full-length ‘90s tube top, we've got you covered with some of the best styles at Amazon and Nordstrom for under $50.



This Lauweion tube top from Amazon takes the simple silhouette to the next level by featuring a unique asymmetrical slit at the hem. It comes in 14 colors, including pink, blue, purple, white, and black, and sizes ranging from XS to L. This cotton blend top is a wardrobe must-have for the summer and will pair well with matching shorts or breezy trousers and your favorite strappy sandal. Plus, you can snag it for just $19.

Shop now: $19 with coupon (Originally $20); amazon.com

This popular tube top from DJT Store prioritizes comfort and ease with its loose, pleated design at the midriff, allowing for a breezier fit. It comes in sizes S to XL and is available in a wide range of colors and prints, including basics like black and blue as well as tie-dye, polka dots, and floral print. It also has an elastic band at both the top and bottom of the top, which keeps it securely in place. It's made from a super soft and stretchy material that is breathable on the skin, according to shoppers.

Shop now: $23; amazon.com

If you’re looking for something super basic, Stretch Is Comfort's tube top offers a classic fit with a longer hem for extra coverage. It's available in an expansive range of sizes from XS to 5XL and 36 colors and prints. Made from 95 percent cotton, it has four-way stretch for a comfortable fit, and will keep you cool in warmer weather.

Shop now: $18; amazon.com

Similar to the Lauweion tube top, this Edikted top features a side slit design, but on both sides. The slits create more of an A-line shape similar to tops Rihanna and Bieber wore. It’s made with a comfy, stretchy ribbed fabric that allows for easy on and off. Pair it with wide-leg slacks and pumps for a night out, or shorts and sandals for noughties summer styling.

Shop now: $35; nordstrom.com

Hailey Bieber, Rihanna, and Katie Holmes have all basically ushered in the resurgence of the ‘90s tube top — if you dare to don the look yourself, shop more under-$50 options from Amazon and Nordstrom, below.

Shop now: $41; nordstrom.com

Shop now: $16 (Originally $24); amazon.com

