Hailey Bieber Looked Like a Wrapped Gift in a Red Polka-Dot Micro Minidress

Happy Valentine's Day from the Biebers.

Published on February 16, 2023 @ 07:58AM
Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber celebrated Valentine's Day in gorgeous date-night style. While the supermodel stuck to her signature outfit formula (minidress, heels, and a leather jacket) for the occasion, she added several romantic touches that made her look feel extra festive.

On Wednesday, Hailey shared her OOTD in a V-Day photo dump posted to Instagram, and in the first slide of the carousel, she wore a red micro minidress with white polka-dots from Alexandre Vauthier that looked like a full gift. The itty-bitty mini was strapless and featured not one, but two ab-baring cutouts at the midriff that were held together by delicate bows. Hailey topped off her outfit with one of her trusty oversized leather jackets that extended past the hemline of her dress, and she accessorized with red strappy heels, chunky gold earrings, and a diamond necklace bearing her husband Justin's initials "JDB." 

Her new bob was styled straight with a middle part and tucked behind her ears, while the rest of Hailey's beauty look included a red lip, dewy skin, and rosy cheeks.

"day 4 lovers 💘," Hailey captioned her post, which also included a photo of pink clouds in the sky, a cute snap of her dog, and a picture of herself in the same leather jacket and "JDB" necklace as before — however, instead of the red minidress, she opted for her typical off-duty basics: a cropped white T-shirt and baggy jeans. She held a bouquet of flowers in her arm (presumably from Justin), while her oval engagement ring from him was front and center. 

