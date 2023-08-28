Hailey Bieber's Red-Hot Monochromatic Look Featured an Off-the-Shoulder Dress and Matching Stilettos

She added a dainty anklet for good measure.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Published on August 28, 2023
Hailey Bieber All Red Outfit New York City August 28, 2023
Photo:

Getty Images

After a few months of Barbie-fueled pink mania, you can expect to go a few shades deeper this fall. Red is projected to be the It color of the season, and Hailey Bieber's latest head-to-toe outfit proved that we'll all be dressing in crimson very soon.

On Monday, the model was spotted outside the Good Morning America studios in a striking monochromatic ruby-hued outfit that consisted of an off-the-shoulder tea-length dress, matching slide-on Maison Ernest stilettos, and a patent-leather baguette handbag. Although the draped scarlet midi dress was dripping in Old Hollywood glamour, Bieber added a unique accessory for modern flair: a gold diamond anklet. She finished off the timeless ensemble with gold hoops, a matching pendant necklace and wristwatch, and a collection of rings.

Hailey Bieber White Minidress with Red Accessories in New York City August 28, 2023

Getty Images

Bieber's "cinnamon cookie butter" bob was styled in a deep side-part with flipped-out ends, and even her "Strawberry Girl" makeup matched the cherry-red theme.

The model later slipped into a sleeveless white minidress with sculptural details and a tie waist. Her accessories stayed true to the "tomato girl" theme and included pointy-toe kitten heel mules and the same purse from the first look. She also kept the same jewelry for the second ensemble, including the ankle bling.

Before inundating herself with the red-hot shade of the season, Bieber enjoyed the final nights of summer in a white micro-minidress with neon orange and yellow details. White sandals and a creamsicle bag completed the look that she sported for a girls' night out with her besties Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid. The model pals were photographed grabbing a bite to eat at celebrity hot spot Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on Saturday. Kenny wore a nostalgic striped maxidress while Gigi wore a leather crop top with a very unique detail.

