Hailey Bieber's Scarlet Micro-Minidress Proves It's the Summer of the Strawberry

Her third red-hot look of the day.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Published on August 28, 2023 @ 04:56PM
Hailey Bieber Red Minidress New York City August 28, 2023
Photo:

Getty Images

Hailey Bieber coined the "Strawberry Girl" makeup trend earlier this summer with her extra rosy cheeks and dewy complexion. Now, the Rhode beauty founder is implementing the aesthetic into her wardrobe while simultaneously promoting the company's new Strawberry Lip Peptide Treatment. It's like foodcore inception.

On Monday, the model stepped out in New York City in not one, but three red-hot OOTDs. After arriving to the Good Morning America studios in a glamorous crimson midi dress and switching into a white toga-like mini with all-red accessories, Bieber was photographed again wearing what's sure to be the shade of the season this fall. She wore a super-tiny strapless scarlet minidress from Ermanno Scervino with bustier- and coset-seam detailing along the bodice.

She added the same slide-on Maison Ernest stilettos from earlier in the day and a matching shoulder bag, while accessorizing with her "B" pendant necklace, a smattering of rings, a dainty anklet, and very on-theme strawberry earrings.

Hailey Bieber Red Dress and Heels 'Good Morning America' New York City August 28, 2023

Getty Images

She pulled her "cinnamon cookie batter" hair into an updo that left one strand down to frame her face. Her glam was, you guessed it, strawberry-inspired and featured super flushed cheeks and a glossy ruby lip. Thin rectangular shades were the sartorial cherry on top (though, they were the only thing on her person that was not red).

Bieber's stylist Dani Michelle (who also styles Bieber's bestie Kendall Jenner) shared two of the looks to her Instagram clearly revealing the inspo behind the red-hot outfits. "HAILEY 🍓," she captioned one of the posts. "launch day @haileybieber."

