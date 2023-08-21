Hailey Bieber’s Take on the Season’s Hottest Color Included a Plunging Leather Jacket

Which she matched to rhode's newest peptide lip treatment flavor, because duh.

By
Averi Baudler
Averi Baudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
Updated on August 21, 2023 @ 03:34PM
hailey bieber rhode strawberry glaze lip treatment
Photo:

rhode

As one of the fashion and beauty industry’s leading It girls, it’s only natural that Hailey Bieber would be among the first stars to seamlessly incorporate the hottest color of the season (a rich cherry red) into her fall wardrobe — but including it in her newest peptide lip treatment? Now, that we didn’t see coming.

On Monday, the rhode founder donned all things red when announcing the release of her lip treatment’s new limited edition flavor, Krispy Kreme Strawberry Glazed Doughnut, with a very on-theme Instagram post. In the dump’s first snap, Bieber showed off her styling skills by posing in a bright red cropped leather jacket — complete with a plunging V-neckline and three waist-cinching studded belts — paired with form-fitting, low-rise blue jeans and a matching denim bra. Chunky gold hoop earrings and a pair of rectangular black sunglasses rounded out her look, and she wore her brunette bob down straight with a deep side part.

The post’s second slide gave followers a close-up look at Hailey’s glam, which consisted of her typically glowy complexion and a glossy red lip, while also detailing both her red-and-pink manicure and lip treatment’s trendy red packaging. 

“Rhode <3’s @krispykreme,” Bieber and rhode captioned their joint post. “Meet our new limited edition peptide lip treatment in strawberry glaze, inspired by Krispy Kreme’s iconic Strawberry Glazed Doughnut 🍓 launching 8/28 at 9am PST, only on rhodeskin.com”

The caption continued, “To celebrate, Krispy Kreme is bringing back its Strawberry Glazed Doughnut in all participating US and Canada shops for a limited time only, starting 9/1 🍩Glazed doughnut lips for summer.”

hailey bieber rhode strawberry glaze lip treatment

rhode

In addition to announcing the news on her Instagram, Bieber also took time to chat with Cosmopolitan about the launch, where she shared the inspiration behind her new flavor.

“I’ve always loved the comparisons to beauty and food — it’s just so silly and cute and imaginative. And since I’ve always said I wanted to look like a glazed doughnut when I go to bed, I knew that if there was a world in which I could do something fun with Krispy Kreme, I wanted to do it,” she shared. 

“I decided that I wanted to make a scent that was reminiscent of strawberry, in general, but strawberry glaze specifically because when I was a kid my favorite doughnut ever was a strawberry-frosted doughnut with sprinkles,” Bieber explained. “So, this is a really nostalgic flavor for me, because I would still go and get that doughnut to this day, that’s how much I love it.”

