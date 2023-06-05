Hailey Bieber's Psychedelic Nail Art Proves Maximalist Manis Will Be Everywhere This Summer

This is the true end of an era: Hailey Bieber has officially retired the nail trend that shipped 1,000 spin-offs. On Sunday, June 4, the Rhode Beauty founder said goodbye to the beloved glazed donut nail and hello to what is going to be the next "it" manicure of 2023: '70s psychedelic nails.

Bieber showed off her new mani on her Instagram stories this past weekend, first taking a hand selfie of her left hand, which showed off warm summer shades and designs like a lemon yellow French mani, purple marble, and pink tie-dye — along with her gorgeous oval wedding ring, of course.

Hailey Bieber/Instagram

The next slide showed her right hand, which featured an abstract reptile print in darker moody tones like emerald green against a bare background and periwinkle on a red wine burgundy shade. There's even a French version of the cool maximalist pattern on her pinky and a single yellow-and-purple aura nail on her index finger. It's a stunning mosaic of mismatched pieces that come together harmoniously for the ultimate maximalist manicure.

Hailey Bieber/Instagram

For a minimal beauty queen who usually keeps it simple, this is a complete 180 turn for Bieber. We're used to a glossy sheen or single bright color on her nails, and on the makeup front, she usually iterates on a glossy, '90s bronzed glow. Considering this nail art is mismatched, colorful, and inventive, it looks like the queen of the glazed donut will be experimenting a bit this summer.

In case you've been out of the loop, the glazed donut manicure, which was created by Bieber's go-to nail artist Zola Ganzorigt for the 2022 Met Gala, took the beauty world by storm last summer. It was impossible to escape the shimmery nail trend and the effect it had on the industry. If history repeats itself this season, chances are high that we're ready to embrace our inner maximalists after a year of super subtle nail art reigning supreme.

Bieber's power when creating nail trends continues to be unmatched. We’ll be keeping a close eye on what she debuts next.