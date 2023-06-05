Hailey Bieber's Psychedelic Nail Art Proves Maximalist Manis Will Be Everywhere This Summer

Goodbye glazed donut.

By
Audrey Noble
Audrey Noble
Audrey Noble
Audrey Noble is NYC-based contributing beauty commerce writer. She covers all things beauty, hair products, and makeup.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 5, 2023 @ 04:10PM
Hailey Bieber Ditches Glazed Donut For Psychedelic Nails
Photo:

Getty Images

This is the true end of an era: Hailey Bieber has officially retired the nail trend that shipped 1,000 spin-offs. On Sunday, June 4, the Rhode Beauty founder said goodbye to the beloved glazed donut nail and hello to what is going to be the next "it" manicure of 2023: '70s psychedelic nails.

Bieber showed off her new mani on her Instagram stories this past weekend, first taking a hand selfie of her left hand, which showed off warm summer shades and designs like a lemon yellow French mani, purple marble, and pink tie-dye — along with her gorgeous oval wedding ring, of course.

Hailey Bieber Manicure

Hailey Bieber/Instagram

The next slide showed her right hand, which featured an abstract reptile print in darker moody tones like emerald green against a bare background and periwinkle on a red wine burgundy shade. There's even a French version of the cool maximalist pattern on her pinky and a single yellow-and-purple aura nail on her index finger. It's a stunning mosaic of mismatched pieces that come together harmoniously for the ultimate maximalist manicure.

Hailey Bieber Manicure

Hailey Bieber/Instagram

For a minimal beauty queen who usually keeps it simple, this is a complete 180 turn for Bieber. We're used to a glossy sheen or single bright color on her nails, and on the makeup front, she usually iterates on a glossy, '90s bronzed glow. Considering this nail art is mismatched, colorful, and inventive, it looks like the queen of the glazed donut will be experimenting a bit this summer.

In case you've been out of the loop, the glazed donut manicure, which was created by Bieber's go-to nail artist  Zola Ganzorigt for the 2022 Met Gala, took the beauty world by storm last summer. It was impossible to escape the shimmery nail trend and the effect it had on the industry. If history repeats itself this season, chances are high that we're ready to embrace our inner maximalists after a year of super subtle nail art reigning supreme.

Bieber's power when creating nail trends continues to be unmatched. We’ll be keeping a close eye on what she debuts next.

Related Articles
Hailey Bieber vanity fair oscars after party
Hailey Bieber Just Debuted the Hottest Take on the Hot Pants Trend
Hailey Bieber Wore This Rattan Bag, and I Took A $21 Similar Style On Vacation
Hailey Bieber Repeat-Wore This Beachy Bag on Her French Vacation, and I Found a Similar Style for $21
Mia Bijoux Body Chains CPC
Celebrities Keep Wearing This Sexy Jewelry Trend That's Perfect for Summer, and You Can Get the Look for $29
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Is the Most Recent Star to Wear My Favorite Summer Trend — and You Can Get the Look for $35
Hailey Bieber Vacation Photos Instagram Post
Hailey Bieber's Vacation Aesthetic Is Both Frilly and Sexy
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Nailed the Nautical Theme in an Off-the-Shoulder Striped Sweater and Denim Miniskirt
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Paired Her Tiny String Bikini With a Wet White T-Shirt
Epicuren Celeb Skincare Sale
Hailey Bieber Uses This Ultra-Light Foundation for "Natural, Glowy” Skin
How to Apply Glitter Nail Polish
How to Apply Glitter Nail Polish for Disco-Ready Shine
Hailey Bieber and Dakota Johnson Might Make This Asymmetrical Bag the 'It' Purse of Summer
Hailey Bieber and Dakota Johnson Might Make This Asymmetrical Bag the 'It' Purse of Summer
Hailey Bieber concealer Make Beauty sale
Hailey Bieber and I Both Use This Second Skin-Like Concealer for Warm Weather Makeup Looks
Hailey Beiber in Long White Strapless Top
Rihanna and Hailey Bieber Are Making a Case for This Controversial ‘90s Top That’s Perfect for Summer
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber's Silver Sequined Tube Dress Is the Perfect Party Look for Summer
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber's Latest LBD Had Some Cheeky, Cartoon-Like Details
Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber
Hailey Bieber Says She Wants Kids with Justin "So Bad," But Is "Scared" of Online Hate
Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Took 'Matrix' Dressing to the Next Level With an Itty-Bitty Bra Top and Maxiskirt