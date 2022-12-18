Hailey Bieber Channeled Princess Diana in Bike Shorts and Justin's Sweater

There's no denying that Princess Diana's signature sporty-preppy style (sneakers and crew socks, blazers and baseball caps) has influenced Hailey Bieber's model off-duty looks over the years. And yesterday, Hailey recreated one of the late princess's iconic outfits once again with a little help from her husband Justin Bieber.



Seemingly borrowing the singer's blue-and-white-striped Toronto Argos sweater (his hometown's football team), Hailey pulled a classic Princess Di and paired the oversized sports jersey with tiny gray bike shorts that barely peeked out from underneath, chunky sneakers, and white socks. Adding a polished touch to her otherwise laid-back ensemble, the supermodel accessorized with a sleek black shoulder bag, oval-shaped sunglasses, and tiny hoop earrings.



Beauty-wise, Bieber wore little-to-no makeup and pulled her brunette hair back into a ponytail that was tightly secured with a red scrunchie.

Earlier this year, Hailey spoke about how Princess Diana influences her everyday style during an interview with Harper's Bazaar. "I was really inspired by the fact that she was the most-looked-at woman in the world at that time, of all time, and she did what she wanted with her style," Bieber said. "She really expressed herself through her style despite being in the position she was in."



As for where she got that extra-large crewneck? Justin has previously admitted, "We tend to share clothes."