Hailey Bieber's Leather Trench Coat and Bra Combo Is Giving Effortless Cool Girl

Hailey Bieber has perfected the post-pilates style, whether she's leaving the studio in neon hot pants or a one-shoulder bra and body chain. But this time, the model is exuding cool-girl energy in an all-black workout OOTD.

On Tuesday, Bieber exited the fitness center alongside BFF Kendall Jenner in a black sports bra and matching flared Set Active leggings layered under an ankle-length Saint Laurent leather trench coat. She completed the workout look with leather and suede Puma mules and skinny shades from The Attico. She accessorized with dainty jewelry including hoop earrings, a necklace with a B pendant, and a chunky silver ring. She kept her flawless complexion makeup free and wore her expensive brunette hair parted down the middle.

For her part, Jenner wore a black bra and leggings set that she paired with a cropped, rust-colored leather bomber jacket. She wore dark sport sunglasses and wore her dark hair slicked back into a tight ponytail.

Over the weekend, Bieber traded in her fitness gear for a cut-out Mugler minidress (with a mock thong!) to ring in the new year. She and her husband Justin Bieber appeared to celebrated in Aspen, Colorado where they also hit the slopes, according to her Instagram photo dump that captured the two getting cozy in their snowboard wear.