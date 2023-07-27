Hailey Bieber Wore $925 Platform Flip-Flops, and You Can Get a Similar Style for $23 at Amazon

This early aughts trend is back.

Published on July 27, 2023

Hailey Bieber Flip Flop
We’ve all heard the saying “everything old is new again,” and Hailey Bieber just proved it once again to be true. The supermodel stepped out in a pair of $925 platform flip-flops from The Row that look like they’re straight out of the early 2000s, and of course, we’re now in desperate need of a pair for ourselves. But since Bieber’s designer pick isn’t exactly in the budget for most of us, we found a similar pair of platform white flip-flops on sale for $23 at Amazon. 

The Nine West sandals have a black, 3-inch wedge heel and a 1-inch platform under the toes, along with thick, white faux leather thong straps. They also have anti-slip textured outsoles to keep you stable and supported. While the black and white combination looks most like Bieber’s pair, the flip-flops come in four additional colors and patterns. 

Nine West Spins Wedge Sandal 

Amazon NINE WEST Women's Spins Wedge Sandal

Amazon

Thanks to their simple silhouette, these sandals come with a host of styling opportunities. For a model-off-duty look, wear the flip-flops with a little white dress and a baseball cap à la Bieber. You can also throw them on with a pair of low-waisted cutoffs and a baby tee for a true early 2000s look. Plus, they’re the perfect outfit-completing accessory for a beach or pool day. 

In the sandals’ Amazon reviews section, shoppers stressed that they’re just as functional as they are cute. One reviewer said they’re “easy to walk in” and provide “great height,” while a second person said they’re “really comfortable and stylish.” That same reviewer went on to say the shoes “definitely elevated [their] pool attire.”

Unsurprisingly, Amazon has plenty more platform flip-flop options, so we took the liberty of rounding up a few more styles for you to peruse, below. The lesson here is that all the trends we swore off years ago are finding their way back into our closets, and we have no choice but to lean in — especially when it means comfortable flip-flops are cool again. 

Cushionaire Pippin Thong Platform Sandal

Amazon CUSHIONAIRE Women's Pippin thong platform sandal with +Memory Foam

Amazon

Crocs Brooklyn Platform Flip-Flops

Crocs Women's Brooklyn Platform Flip Flops, Bone, 9

Amazon

Saligna Platform Lug-Sole Flip-Flops

Amazon SALIGNA Women's Platform Flip Flop with Arch Support Casual Comfortable Wedge Flip-Flops

Amazon

Dream Pairs Platform Flip-Flops

Amazon DREAM PAIRS Women Platform Flip Flops for Women Soft Thong Sandals

Amazon

Flojos Olivia Flip-Flops

Amazon Flojos Women's Olivia Flip-Flop

Amazon

