Hailey Bieber's Business Casual Corset Is the Ultimate Office Inspiration

Add one more line item to Hailey Bieber's résumé. For its 2022 edition, Forbes named Bieber to its illustrious 30 Under 30 list, highlighting her entrepreneurship and mastery of social media marketing. And to prove that she knows how to create a viral moment as well as a viral lip product (a waitlist of 700,000 people doesn't lie), she commemorated the Forbes distinction with an outfit that proves that she means business. In a set of photos shared by stylist Dani Michelle, Bieber wore a plaid corset-and-coat set by Vera Wang that toed the line between office-ready and boudoir-bound.

The outfit included a boned corset and midi-length skirt together with a bell-sleeved jacket with belted details on its sleeves. The whole look featured a deep grey check pattern, from the lingerie-inspired top to the strong-shouldered outerwear. Bieber finished the look with a pair of sky-high chunky Versace platform boots in an inky black color and Tiffany jewelry.

In her interview, Bieber shared that her skin care company, Rhode, is “on track” to earn eight figures this year. And while many fans would categorize her as a fashion guru with her credentials (campaigns with Jimmy Choo, Saint Laurent, and Tommy Hilfiger, just to name a few), she says that her newfound business acumen has been a process.



“I’ve lent money, my name, and my face to other people’s creative process,” Bieber said at the Forbes Under 30 Summit. “I think that actually has helped me develop mine in a lot of ways. It feels very empowering to be the one that’s in charge.”

Even her team had to be convinced, though Bieber has managed to find plenty of people to support her, including another 30 Under 30 honoree.

“It’s a really big gamble,” Michael D. Ratner, a founding partner of Rhode, added. “When you’re Hailey, you could be the face of a brand. You could continue with no risk and get that cash in your pocket." Instead, he insists, the success of Rhode can be traced back to one thing: Bieber's love of skincare.

“She went into skincare,” he explained, “because that’s her first real love.”

