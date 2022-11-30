Hailey Bieber's Business Casual Corset Is the Ultimate Office Inspiration

She landed a spot on Forbes's 30 Under 30.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on November 30, 2022 @ 07:00AM
Hailey Bieber Corset Coat
Photo:

Instagram/DaniMichelle

Add one more line item to Hailey Bieber's résumé. For its 2022 edition, Forbes named Bieber to its illustrious 30 Under 30 list, highlighting her entrepreneurship and mastery of social media marketing. And to prove that she knows how to create a viral moment as well as a viral lip product (a waitlist of 700,000 people doesn't lie), she commemorated the Forbes distinction with an outfit that proves that she means business. In a set of photos shared by stylist Dani Michelle, Bieber wore a plaid corset-and-coat set by Vera Wang that toed the line between office-ready and boudoir-bound.

The outfit included a boned corset and midi-length skirt together with a bell-sleeved jacket with belted details on its sleeves. The whole look featured a deep grey check pattern, from the lingerie-inspired top to the strong-shouldered outerwear. Bieber finished the look with a pair of sky-high chunky Versace platform boots in an inky black color and Tiffany jewelry.

In her interview, Bieber shared that her skin care company, Rhode, is “on track” to earn eight figures this year. And while many fans would categorize her as a fashion guru with her credentials (campaigns with Jimmy Choo, Saint Laurent, and Tommy Hilfiger, just to name a few), she says that her newfound business acumen has been a process.

“I’ve lent money, my name, and my face to other people’s creative process,” Bieber said at the Forbes Under 30 Summit. “I think that actually has helped me develop mine in a lot of ways. It feels very empowering to be the one that’s in charge.”

Even her team had to be convinced, though Bieber has managed to find plenty of people to support her, including another 30 Under 30 honoree.

“It’s a really big gamble,” Michael D. Ratner, a founding partner of Rhode, added. “When you’re Hailey, you could be the face of a brand. You could continue with no risk and get that cash in your pocket." Instead, he insists, the success of Rhode can be traced back to one thing: Bieber's love of skincare.

“She went into skincare,” he explained, “because that’s her first real love.”

Related Articles
Hailey Bieber Instagram Versace Hot Pink Dress
Hailey Bieber Paired Her Hot Pink Corset Dress With the Most Unexpected Shoe
Kumail Nanjiani
Welcome to Kumail Nanjiani's Villain Era
Karla Welch St. John
The Struggle For What to Wear to Work Is Over, Thanks to Stylist Karla Welch
instyle-best-puffer-coats
The 16 Best Puffer Jackets To Keep You Toasty This Winter
Best Faux Leather Pants
The 10 Best Faux Leather Pants That Can Be Worn Year-Round
PEAS Under-$50 Deals
Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale Is Chock-Full of Incredible Deals Under $50 — but Only for 1 More Day
Graphic Tees
Amazon Is Low-Key the Best Place to Get Vintage-Inspired Graphic Tees for Under $30
Luxury Skincare Brands Lean Into Marine Ingredients â Here's Why
Luxury Skincare Brands Are Leaning More Into Marine Ingredients — Here's Why
Amazonâs Prime Event Is Full of Black Friday-Worthy Gift Deals, Including This Oprah-Approved Coat for TK% Off
Amazon’s Prime Event Is Full of Black Friday-Worthy Gift Deals, Including This Oprah-Approved Coat for 45% Off
The 8 Best Plaid Skirts of 2022 to Wear Year-Round
The 8 Best Plaid Skirts of 2022 to Wear Year-Round
These 16 Blazers Will Make You Look Sharp, No Matter Your Style
The 21 Best Blazers That Will Instantly Elevate Any Outfit in 2022
The 11 Best Backpacks for Women of 2022 That Are Actually Chic
The 11 Best Backpacks for Women of 2022 That Are Actually Chic
How the Stars Aligned for Angel City Football Club, the Women's Soccer Team With Hollywood's Biggest Names Behind It
How the Stars Aligned for Angel City Football Club, the Women's Soccer Team With Hollywood's Biggest Names Behind It
6 of best white nail polish
We Tried 22 White Nail Polishes — These 10 Will Give You the Frosty Manicure of Your Dreams
Best White Jeans
The 9 Best White Jeans of 2022 to Wear All Year Round
The Princess
'The Princess' Finds So Many Parallels Between Princess Diana and Meghan Markle