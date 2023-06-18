Hailey Bieber Revived the Pink Slip Dress Trend That She Made Go Viral in 2022

Last year, people couldn't stop wearing silky pink slip dresses — thanks in part to Hailey Bieber, and, of course, TikTok.



Bieber first added fuel to the slip dress frenzy when she stepped out during Paris Fashion Week while wearing a plunging knee-length satin dress in a rose-tined hue. And while we initially thought the pink slip was just going to be another viral fashion fad, it appears as if Hailey isn't letting the trend lose its momentum. On Saturday, she was spotted out on a date with her husband Justin Bieber in New York City's West Village neighborhood, sporting yet another pink slip dress from her closet. Hailey's new version featured a midi length, '90s-style spaghetti straps, and more of a bubblegum, Barbie-esque shade of pink than her original design.



She paired the dress with flat pointed-toe slingbacks in black with gold detailing, layered gold and diamond necklaces, and a black leather crescent-shaped bag slung over her shoulder. Hailey's nails were painted a complementary crimson color, and she wore her brunette bob slicked back into a bun at the nape of her neck. Dewy skin, a glossy pink lip, and flushed cheeks rounded out her glam.

Getty

This is the second time in a week that Hailey has taken a style cue from Barbie. Just a few days ago, the beauty entrepreneur celebrated the one-year anniversary of her skincare brand Rhode in a pink party-ready minidress covered in Swarovski crystals and styled with a pair of invisible heels from Gianvito Rossi that were practically made for the doll's iconic arched feet.