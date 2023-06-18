Hailey Bieber Revived the Pink Slip Dress Trend That She Made Go Viral in 2022

It's baaaack.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Updated on June 18, 2023 @ 01:01PM
Hailey Bieber Pink Slip Dress
Photo:

Getty

Last year, people couldn't stop wearing silky pink slip dresses — thanks in part to Hailey Bieber, and, of course, TikTok. 

Bieber first added fuel to the slip dress frenzy when she stepped out during Paris Fashion Week while wearing a plunging knee-length satin dress in a rose-tined hue. And while we initially thought the pink slip was just going to be another viral fashion fad, it appears as if Hailey isn't letting the trend lose its momentum. On Saturday, she was spotted out on a date with her husband Justin Bieber in New York City's West Village neighborhood, sporting yet another pink slip dress from her closet. Hailey's new version featured a midi length, '90s-style spaghetti straps, and more of a bubblegum, Barbie-esque shade of pink than her original design. 

She paired the dress with flat pointed-toe slingbacks in black with gold detailing, layered gold and diamond necklaces, and a black leather crescent-shaped bag slung over her shoulder. Hailey's nails were painted a complementary crimson color, and she wore her brunette bob slicked back into a bun at the nape of her neck. Dewy skin, a glossy pink lip, and flushed cheeks rounded out her glam.

Hailey Bieber Pink Slip Dress

Getty

This is the second time in a week that Hailey has taken a style cue from Barbie. Just a few days ago, the beauty entrepreneur celebrated the one-year anniversary of her skincare brand Rhode in a pink party-ready minidress covered in Swarovski crystals and styled with a pair of invisible heels from Gianvito Rossi that were practically made for the doll's iconic arched feet.

Related Articles
Hailey Bieber's Latest Outfit Gave Big Dad Energy
Hailey Bieber's Latest Outfit Serves Up Some Big Dad Energy
Jennifer Lawrence Berlin Premiere No Hard Feelings
Jennifer Lawrence Paired Her Super-Short Blazer Dress With a Seriously Sheer Top
Hailey Bieber Barbiecore dress and heels
Hailey Bieber's Plunging Pink Corseted Minidress Wasn't Even the Most Barbie Thing About Her Outfit
Scarlett Johansson at the New York premiere of "Asteroid City"
Scarlett Johansson Channeled Marilyn Monroe in a Halter Rosette Gown and a Finger-Curled Bob
Sydney Sweeney in Union Square New York City
Sydney Sweeney's Pockets Are Longer Than Her Micro-Miniskirt
For Love and Lemons Dresses
Italian Women Kept Calling Me Belissima Thanks to These Summery Dresses From a Celebrity-Worn Brand
Emma Roberts DSW
Emma Roberts Is Giving the Green Light to Quirky Baseball Caps With Swimsuits
hailey bieber jersey dress la
Hailey Bieber Went Pantsless in the Slouchiest Jersey and Ultra-Comfy Sneakers
Margot Robbie Asteroid City
Margot Robbie Is Bringing Back the Peplum Trend With Her Velvet Strapless Minidress
Hailey Rhode Bieber attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Hailey Bieber Encouraged Followers to "Please Be Nice" After Fans Began Leaving Rude Comments "On Her Behalf"
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner’s Viral Look Included the Celebrity-Loved Summer Staple You Can Get on Amazon for $8
Hailey Bieber attends ELLE's 29th Annual Women in Hollywood celebration
Hailey Bieber Wore the Tiniest Blue Bikini While Plunging in a Tub of Freezing Cold Water
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Paired Her Summer Maxi Dress With Staggeringly High Platform Heels
Hailey Bieber Summer Fridays
Hailey Bieber Paired Her Itty-Bitty Bikini With Summer’s #1 Accessory
Jlo Denim Dress
Jennifer Lopez Just Wore This Surprising Summer Outfit Trend in the Sexiest Way
Wearing Your Nightgown Out and About Is Still the Hottest Trend â and You Can Achieve the Style With These TK Pieces
Irina Shayk and Emily Ratajkowski Wore the Risqué Trend That's Actually Super Practical for Summer