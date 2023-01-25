Hailey Bieber Went Pantsless in Two Leather Jackets During Date Night With Justin

What she lacked in bottoms, she made up for in layers.

Published on January 25, 2023 @ 12:56PM
Hailey Bieber is redefining date-night fashion one look at a time. And while wearing no shirt and no shoes may have long resulted in no service, the model’s latest ensemble proved that skipping pants isn’t just up for debate, it’s completely acceptable.

On Tuesday night, the Rhode Skin founder was spotted out and about sans bottoms while heading to dinner at New York City’s famed Carbone hand-in-hand with husband Justin Bieber. Taking a page out of her friend Kendall Jenner’s style book, Bieber ditched the pants in favor of the tiniest black short shorts paired with a leather biker jacket, which was layered under another oversized leather blazer. A gray sweater and a white collared shirt poked out from under the model’s jackets, and she accessorized with a pair of black pointy-toed pumps, rectangular sunglasses, and a gray handbag.

Hailey kept her glam to a minimum for the outing, letting her radiant complexion take center stage, and wore her newly chopped, chin-length hair down straight with a middle part. For his part, Justin wore a pastel pink Cherry jacket paired with black-and-white polka-dot pants and a black beanie.

The dinner likely came as a celebration for the pair, as Justin revealed that he had sold the rights to his music catalog to Hipgnosis Songs Capital only hours before. The deal, which was priced at over $200 million, gave the company 100% of Bieber’s publishing rights as well as his artist royalties from his master recordings and neighboring rights.

