Hailey Bieber Went Pantsless in the Slouchiest Jersey and Ultra-Comfy Sneakers

Sporty girl summer.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 14, 2023 @ 09:34AM
hailey bieber jersey dress la
Photo:

getty images

While Hailey Bieber’s fashion sense may usually be associated with itty-bitty bikinis and girly closet staples, the Rhode founder just proved that she definitely has the range by stepping out in a very Sporty Spice version of model-off-duty style.

On Tuesday, the A-lister was spotted in the casual look when hitting the town for a mid-day smoothie run in Los Angeles. During the outing, Bieber skipped pants in favor of wearing an oversized black Dime skateboarding jersey as a makeshift minidress, and she paired the frock with a slouchy black zip-up hoodie, white ankle socks, and the comfiest black-and-white sneakers. A smattering of gold necklaces and rings, a taupe-colored shoulder bag, and skinny black sunglasses accessorized Hailey’s edgy ‘fit, and she finished the look by wearing her chin-length brunette bob down straight with a middle part.

Although Hailey seemed to be as chipper as ever in the snaps, her appearance came just a day after she called out her followers for being rude “on [her] behalf” by posting a text post on her Instagram Story.

Hailey Bieber Instagram

Instagram Story/Hailey Bieber

“If you’re leaving mean or rude comments on my behalf on anyone’s posts just know that I don't want that, nor do I ever or will I ever support or condone hateful, mean, or nasty comments,” Bieber told her 49.6 million Instagram followers on Monday. “Doing that is not supporting me. If you are participating in that you are a part of a culture that I want no part of.”

She added, “Please be nice or don’t say anything. ✨”

