Hailey Bieber Wore Her Husband's Favorite Hoodie With No Pants

The queen of comfy-chic dressing.

Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak
Published on January 20, 2023 @ 10:32AM
Hailey Bieber is hands-down the expert when it comes to athleisure-chic dressing. Whether she's leaving pilates in hot pants and a winter coat or luxe leather and a sports bra, it's always an effortless slay. So it should come as a surprise to no one that the model stepped out in a super oversized sweatshirt and made it look like it belongs on the runway.

On Thursday, the Rhode Skin founder was spotted wearing a large neon green hoodie from Drew House, her husband Justin Bieber's clothing brand, with its signature smiley face logo. The pullover was long enough that it fit Hailey like a dress, so she skipped pants and paired it with white sneakers and matching crew socks. She accessorized with a black baguette bag, matching shades, and dainty gold hoop earrings, while her hair was slicked into a tight bun secured with a silk scrunchie.

At one point during her outing, the beauty mogul was seen chatting and hugging her husband, who wore beige sweats, a lilac hoodie emblazoned with the text "Magical Mushrooms — we shall eat them more often," and deep purple beanie.

Late last year, Hailey appeared on an episode of Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy, where she spoke about her relationship with Justin as it pertains to his past with Selena Gomez for the first time. When asked if she was ever with Justin while he was dating Gomez, she responded saying, "I can say, period, point blank, I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody — that's the end of it." In fact, she confirmed that there's no beef between her and Gomez — they've even spoken since her wedding to Justin. "There's no drama, personally," she said. "That's also why I feel like, well, if everybody on our side knows what happened and we're good and we could walk away from it with clarity and respect, then that's fine."

