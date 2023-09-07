Noted Blazer Fanatic Hailey Bieber Outdid Herself With the Biggest One Yet

During a heat wave, no less.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on September 7, 2023 @ 01:40PM
Hailey Bieber IG
Photo:

Instagram/HaileyBieber

It's officially New York Fashion Week — and that means that even though there's an unbearable heat wave accompanying all the runway shows and presentations around the Big Apple, everyone has to show up and show out. That includes blazer enthusiast Hailey Bieber, who shared her first-day-of-fashion-week 'fit on Instagram today. Of course, she kept to her usual business casual M.O., but blew up her blazer du jour to epic proportions.

In an Instagram Story post, Bieber posed in front of a mirror (which gave us all a clear shot at her strawberry phone sticker and pop-it-covered fidget decal) showing off a larger-than-life strong-shouldered blazer in a brown, tweedy fabric. To say that the silhouette is oversized would be an understatement, since the shoulders extended way past Bieber's actual body and the jacket included exaggerated lapels and a boxy shape. She paired it with coordinating pants and a super-deep plunging top that looked to be made of leather or latex — either way, it's not the most logical option for 92-degree heat and the possibility of heading to piers and warehouses to take in the latest collections from NY's designers.

Hailey Bieber

Gotham/GC Images

Of course, this isn't Bieber's first foray into blazers-over-everything fashion. In the past, she's paired the workwear staple with everything from puppies to pink minidresses — and managed to look great no matter where she was going or what she was doing, whether it was a trip to Erewhon or a red carpet appearance.

Hailey Bieber

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Bieber's been jetting back and forth across the country over the past few days. After launching her strawberry-flavored rhode lip product and attending the US Open with her husband, Justin Bieber, she came back to California for a quick sushi stop before hopping back across the continent to take in New York Fashion Week. If that seems like a lot to take on in the span of a week or two, something tells us that Bieber's got everything she needs to, ahem, shoulder a packed schedule. 

Related Articles
Megan Fox
Megan Fox Just Put a Sexy Twist on the Blazer Dress
Hailey Bieber's Large-Buckle Shoes Look Like They Were Stolen Right Out of Kate Middletonâs Closet
Hailey Bieber's Large-Buckle Shoes Look Like They Were Stolen From Kate Middleton’s Closet
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Carried a $651 Dumpling Bag, but I Found a $32 Lookalike
Hailey and Justin Bieber Finally Dressed Like They're Headed to the Same Place
Hailey and Justin Bieber Finally Dressed Like They're Headed to the Same Place
Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union Wore a Silver Thong Underneath Her Sheer Chainmail Gown for Beyoncé's Concert
Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber
Hailey and Justin Bieber Styled the Same Leather Jacket Two Ways at the US Open
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber’s Bold Tangerine-Orange Dumpling Bag Is $3,400, but I Found a $23 Lookalike
Hailey Bieber Medicube K Beauty Pore Pads Sale
I Swear by These Exfoliating Pads From a Korean Brand Hailey Bieber Uses for Glass-Like Skin
Hailey Bieber Vanity Fair
Hailey Bieber Just Pulled Off This Foolproof Two-Piece Outfit Formula
Hailey Justin Bieber Super Bowl
Justin Bieber Is Such a Proud IG Husband Watching Hailey Become a Beauty Mogul — and We Are, Too
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Paired a Sexy Little Top With a Ridiculously Oversized Jacket
Hailey Bieber Black Dress at 2023 Reopening of The Landmark at Tiffany Flagship Store
Hailey Bieber Wore a Slip Dress and Loafers to a Lake
Hailey Bieber Little White Dress Rhode
Hailey Bieber Mastered Strawberry Girl Dressing by Pairing Her White Micro-Minidress With All Red Accessories
Justin Bieber in Sweats and Hailey Bieber in Red Minidress Rhode Strawberry Promotion New York August 2023
Where Are Hailey and Justin Bieber Going in These Outfits?
Hailey Bieber Red Minidress New York City August 28, 2023
Hailey Bieber's Scarlet Micro-Minidress Proves It's the Summer of the Strawberry
Hailey Bieber All Red Outfit New York City August 28, 2023
Hailey Bieber's Red-Hot Monochromatic Look Featured an Off-the-Shoulder Dress and Matching Stilettos