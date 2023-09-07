Noted Blazer Fanatic Hailey Bieber Outdid Herself With the Biggest One Yet

It's officially New York Fashion Week — and that means that even though there's an unbearable heat wave accompanying all the runway shows and presentations around the Big Apple, everyone has to show up and show out. That includes blazer enthusiast Hailey Bieber, who shared her first-day-of-fashion-week 'fit on Instagram today. Of course, she kept to her usual business casual M.O., but blew up her blazer du jour to epic proportions.

In an Instagram Story post, Bieber posed in front of a mirror (which gave us all a clear shot at her strawberry phone sticker and pop-it-covered fidget decal) showing off a larger-than-life strong-shouldered blazer in a brown, tweedy fabric. To say that the silhouette is oversized would be an understatement, since the shoulders extended way past Bieber's actual body and the jacket included exaggerated lapels and a boxy shape. She paired it with coordinating pants and a super-deep plunging top that looked to be made of leather or latex — either way, it's not the most logical option for 92-degree heat and the possibility of heading to piers and warehouses to take in the latest collections from NY's designers.

Gotham/GC Images

Of course, this isn't Bieber's first foray into blazers-over-everything fashion. In the past, she's paired the workwear staple with everything from puppies to pink minidresses — and managed to look great no matter where she was going or what she was doing, whether it was a trip to Erewhon or a red carpet appearance.



Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Bieber's been jetting back and forth across the country over the past few days. After launching her strawberry-flavored rhode lip product and attending the US Open with her husband, Justin Bieber, she came back to California for a quick sushi stop before hopping back across the continent to take in New York Fashion Week. If that seems like a lot to take on in the span of a week or two, something tells us that Bieber's got everything she needs to, ahem, shoulder a packed schedule.

