Hailey Bieber Currently Has an "Apple"-Sized Ovarian Cyst

This isn't the first time the model has been candid about her health.

Published on November 29, 2022 @ 04:15PM
Hailey Bieber has been candid with fans about her health in the past. In fact, earlier this year, the model experienced a "mini stroke" and shared the news with followers to spread awareness surrounding blood clots in young women. Now, Bieber is giving us another update on her health, but this time she's opening up about an ovarian cyst the "size of an apple."

On Monday, the beauty mogul posted a mirror selfie to her Instagram Story, in which she pulled up her sweater to reveal her midsection. "I have a cyst on my ovary the size of an apple," she wrote alongside the photo. "I don't have endometriosis or PCOS [polycystic ovary syndrome] but I have gotten an ovarian cyst a few times and it's never fun."

She added that it is "not a baby," before describing the side effects that come along with ovarian cysts. "it's painful and achey and makes me feel nauseous and bloated and crampy and emotional," she wrote. "anyways ... I'm sure a lot of you can overly relate and understand. We got this."

Back in May, Bieber recounted her trip to the emergency room that was a result of a blood clot in her brain. "On Thursday morning I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke like symptoms and was taken to the hospital," she said on her Instagram Story at the time. "They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours. Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I've ever been through, I'm home now and doing well, and I'm so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me!"

