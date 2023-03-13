This $8 Frizz-Taming Product Was Behind Hailey Bieber’s Ultra-Sleek Oscars Bob

I want what she used.

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 13, 2023 @ 01:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Hailey Bieber Oscars Hair
Photo:

Getty Images

Hailey Bieber’s hair has been on point for, well, ever. The supermodel can pull off just about any cut and color, but there’s something about her fresh bob that just feels right. Maybe it’s because 2023 is proving to be the year that short hair reigns supreme, or maybe it’s because Bieber’s choppy, chin-grazing cut feels more nonchalant than other ones she’s sported, but there’s no denying that people are certainly going to be asking for “The Hailey” at the salon, especially after seeing her hairdo at the 2023 Vanity Fair annual Oscars bash

In fact, Bieber’s Oscars hair was so good, it deserves its own award. And the best part is that it’s actually fairly simple (and affordable) to achieve the supermodel’s frizz-free, soft-wave ‘do — in fact, the hero product is probably sitting in your favorite drugstore’s aisle right now. Bieber’s hairstylist, Bryce Scarlett, relied on a handful of John Frieda products, with the key “ingredient” in her high-shine locks being none other than the Frizz Ease Secret Weapon Touch-Up Crème.

John Frieda Anti Frizz Styling Cream

Amazon

Shop now: $8 (Originally $10); amazon.com

Using it is as simple and easy, which is why it’s such an appealing product to add to your haircare lineup. After some essential prep work, like spraying the John Frieda Vibrant Three-in-One Spray on Bieber’s wet hair, blow drying with a boar bristle bristle, and adding soft waves with a one-inch curling iron, Scarlett finished off with a dime-sized amount of the game-changing hair cream to tame flyaway and frizz and add a high-shine finish.

The multi-use product really does it all — aka keep frizz at bay, hide split ends, and makes hair silky smooth. Plus, it’s suitable for all hair types, so it’s now wonder it has more than 6,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. Plenty call the product a true “secret weapon” (just like its name suggests), while one shopper gave it the highest praise possible: “I have never found another product that does what this does.”

Inspired by Bieber’s Vanity Fair look? Same. While you might not be able to get your hands on her custom-made Saint Laurent gown, you can achieve similar locks with this $8 styling cream that’ll make your hair worthy of awards, too.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Jessica Alba Mascara Red Carpet
Jessica Alba "Can't Live Without" These 2 Volumizing and Lengthening Mascaras
Chanel Blush Palette
Chanel’s New Multi-Use Makeup Palette Is My Secret to Getting Out the Door in 2 Minutes
Ulta Elemis Collagen Cream Sale
Shoppers Saw “Incredible Improvement” in Their Skin With This Collagen Cream That's 50% Off — Today Only
Related Articles
Emily Blunt Oscar's Beauty
Emily Blunt’s Easygoing Oscars Updo Called on This $8 Hair Spray That’s a Game Changer for Frizz and Flyaways
Nurses Say Best-Selling No-Show Socks Never Slip
Nurses Say These Best-Selling No-Show Socks Never Slip During 12-Hour Shifts — and They're $2 Apiece
Hydrating Toner
I Skip Moisturizer Altogether With This Hydrating Toner That's Been My Go-To for 3 Years
Dark Spot Cream Sale
Shoppers Say Their “Dark Spots Are Fading” After Using This Now-$19 Cream for 2 Weeks
The French Dry Shampoo Miranda Kerr Called a "Staple" in Her Routine Is 30% Off â but Not for Much Longer
The French Dry Shampoo Miranda Kerr Called a "Staple" in Her Routine Is 30% Off — but Not for Much Longer
$8 Foot Cream Lead
This $8 Foot Cream From Amazon Actually Got Rid of My Dry, Cracked Heels Overnight
BYBI Eye Plump Overnight Eye Cream Retinol Alternative
Shoppers in Their Mid-40s Say This Now-$16 Eye Cream “Does Wonders” for Dark Circles and Puffiness
Amazon Wrinkle Patches Best Seller
Shoppers in Their 60s and 70s Say Amazon’s Best-Selling Wrinkle Patches Make Facial Lines “Barely Visible”
Shoppers in Their 70s Say the $9 Root Spray Used by Kelly Ripa "Works Like Magicâ to Conceal Grays
Shoppers in Their 70s Say the $9 Root Spray Used by Kelly Ripa "Works Like Magic” to Conceal Grays
Hot Tool Review/Sale
I Replaced My Flat Iron With This Hot Brush That Smoothes My Hair in 10 Minutes — and It's on Sale at Amazon
Amazon Lightweight Sweaters for Spring
Amazon Curated a Section of Lightweight Sweaters for Spring — Here Are the 10 Best for Under $45
Virtue Hair Mask Review
My Dyed, Curly Strands Feel Like Virgin Hair Thanks to This Treatment From a Jennifer Garner-Used Brand
Hailey Beiber and Bella Hadid
Are These Confusing Dad Sneakers That Supermodels and Celebrities Keep Wearing the New "It" Shoes?
The âSquat-Proofâ Leggings With Over 31,000 5-Star Ratings Are on Sale for $20 in the Prettiest Spring Colors
The “Squat-Proof” Leggings With Over 31,000 5-Star Ratings Are on Sale for $20 in the Prettiest Spring Colors
Naomi Campbell Lip Conditioner
Naomi Campbell Keeps This "Dewy" and "Shiny" Lip Balm in Her Bag at All Times
Shoppers Say This "Super Flattering" Mock Neck Tank Top is "Perfect for Layering" â and It's On Sale for $14
Shoppers Say This Basic Spring Staple Is "Great for Layering," and It's on Sale for Just $14