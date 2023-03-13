This $8 Frizz-Taming Product Was Behind Hailey Bieber’s Ultra-Sleek Oscars Bob

Hailey Bieber’s hair has been on point for, well, ever. The supermodel can pull off just about any cut and color, but there’s something about her fresh bob that just feels right. Maybe it’s because 2023 is proving to be the year that short hair reigns supreme, or maybe it’s because Bieber’s choppy, chin-grazing cut feels more nonchalant than other ones she’s sported, but there’s no denying that people are certainly going to be asking for “The Hailey” at the salon, especially after seeing her hairdo at the 2023 Vanity Fair annual Oscars bash.

In fact, Bieber’s Oscars hair was so good, it deserves its own award. And the best part is that it’s actually fairly simple (and affordable) to achieve the supermodel’s frizz-free, soft-wave ‘do — in fact, the hero product is probably sitting in your favorite drugstore’s aisle right now. Bieber’s hairstylist, Bryce Scarlett, relied on a handful of John Frieda products, with the key “ingredient” in her high-shine locks being none other than the Frizz Ease Secret Weapon Touch-Up Crème.

Using it is as simple and easy, which is why it’s such an appealing product to add to your haircare lineup. After some essential prep work, like spraying the John Frieda Vibrant Three-in-One Spray on Bieber’s wet hair, blow drying with a boar bristle bristle, and adding soft waves with a one-inch curling iron, Scarlett finished off with a dime-sized amount of the game-changing hair cream to tame flyaway and frizz and add a high-shine finish.

The multi-use product really does it all — aka keep frizz at bay, hide split ends, and makes hair silky smooth. Plus, it’s suitable for all hair types, so it’s now wonder it has more than 6,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. Plenty call the product a true “secret weapon” (just like its name suggests), while one shopper gave it the highest praise possible: “I have never found another product that does what this does.”

Inspired by Bieber’s Vanity Fair look? Same. While you might not be able to get your hands on her custom-made Saint Laurent gown, you can achieve similar locks with this $8 styling cream that’ll make your hair worthy of awards, too.