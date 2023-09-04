Celebrity Hailey Bieber Hailey Bieber’s Bold Tangerine-Orange Dumpling Bag Is $3,400, but I Found a $23 Lookalike It elevates any outfit in seconds. By Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on September 4, 2023 @ 06:00PM We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Getty Images 2023 is the year of bold color trends. A lighter version of Kelly green recently grazed the fashion scene, while canary yellow is taking center stage just in time for fall. But Hailey Bieber may have just added another vibrant hue into the autumn mix. Last week, the model carried a tangerine-orange purse that practically begs for attention. The daring color is reminiscent of carrots, mangos, and — just in time for fall — pumpkins, making it a strikingly good choice for the season. But Bieber didn’t stop there; she dipped into yet another fashion trend with the same bag. Sticking to all things food-named, the official name for Bieber’s clutch is a “dumpling bag” because it, well, looks like a dumpling. One look at Bieber’s clutch and you’ll see the resemblance: crimped sides, a pinched upper, and a fuller center. The term has amassed 127.5 million views on TikTok, where creators are particularly affixed on more casual nylon styles. The fact that Bieber combined two trends into one further proves her authority in the fashion world, which makes me want to snag her bag ASAP. The problem? Her exact purse is the $3,400 Bottega Veneta Leather Pouch, which is way out of my price range. Thankfully, Amazon has some great affordable lookalikes to get her tangerine dumpling bag for less. Verdusa Ruched Dumpling Pouch, $23 Charming Tailor Pleated Purse, $30 The Drop Ulla Ruched Convertible Clutch, $40 Jollque Shoulder Bag, $31 Jw Pei Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag, $80 Verdusa never leads us astray, and this Ruched Dumpling Pouch is no exception. For $23, you can achieve both Bieber’s bag silhouette and hue for less. The mini bag is spacious enough to fit a phone, wallet, and small belongings, while a round, chic handle is easy to carry. One reviewer even said “all eyes [were] on me” while carrying the “cute little purse,” manifesting into “tons of compliments.” Verdusa Ruched Dumpling Pouch Amazon Buy on Amazon $23 If you rather ditch the handle and reach for a clutch style more similar to Bieber’s, consider Charming Tailor’s Pleated Purse that offers a detachable chain strap for further versatility. It’s made of vegan leather and features a pleated design, gold-tone hardware, zipper-top closure, and an interior pocket. One reviewer said the $30 clutch “looks expensive,” while another suggested it being “perfect for elegant evenings,” but you can dress it up or down depending on your styling choices. Charming Tailor Pleated Purse Amazon Buy on Amazon $30 Shop more orange-toned dumpling bags below, including versions that offer a shoulder strap. The Drop Ulla Ruched Convertible Clutch Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 Jollque Shoulder Bag Amazon Buy on Amazon $31 Jw Pei Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag Amazon Buy on Amazon $80 Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks The “Magic Wand” Jennifer Coolidge Uses to Erase Wrinkles and Fine Lines Is on Sale Sorry Barbie Pink, I'll Be Wearing Dahlia Red All Fall Long Jennifer Aniston Just Wore the Most Rachel Green Outfit