Hailey Bieber’s Bold Tangerine-Orange Dumpling Bag Is $3,400, but I Found a $23 Lookalike

It elevates any outfit in seconds.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on September 4, 2023 @ 06:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Hailey Bieber
Photo:

Getty Images

2023 is the year of bold color trends. A lighter version of Kelly green recently grazed the fashion scene, while canary yellow is taking center stage just in time for fall. But Hailey Bieber may have just added another vibrant hue into the autumn mix. 

Last week, the model carried a tangerine-orange purse that practically begs for attention. The daring color is reminiscent of carrots, mangos, and — just in time for fall — pumpkins, making it a strikingly good choice for the season. But Bieber didn’t stop there; she dipped into yet another fashion trend with the same bag. 

Sticking to all things food-named, the official name for Bieber’s clutch is a “dumpling bag” because it, well, looks like a dumpling. One look at Bieber’s clutch and you’ll see the resemblance: crimped sides, a pinched upper, and a fuller center. The term has amassed 127.5 million views on TikTok, where creators are particularly affixed on more casual nylon styles.

The fact that Bieber combined two trends into one further proves her authority in the fashion world, which makes me want to snag her bag ASAP. The problem? Her exact purse is the $3,400 Bottega Veneta Leather Pouch, which is way out of my price range. Thankfully, Amazon has some great affordable lookalikes to get her tangerine dumpling bag for less.

Verdusa never leads us astray, and this Ruched Dumpling Pouch is no exception. For $23, you can achieve both Bieber’s bag silhouette and hue for less. The mini bag is spacious enough to fit a phone, wallet, and small belongings, while a round, chic handle is easy to carry. One reviewer even said “all eyes [were] on me” while carrying the “cute little purse,” manifesting into “tons of compliments.”   

Verdusa Ruched Dumpling Pouch

Amazon Verdusa Women's Ruched Small Handbag Clutch Purse Dumpling Pouch Bag

Amazon

If you rather ditch the handle and reach for a clutch style more similar to Bieber’s, consider Charming Tailor’s Pleated Purse that offers a detachable chain strap for further versatility. It’s made of vegan leather and features a pleated design, gold-tone hardware, zipper-top closure, and an interior pocket. One reviewer said the $30 clutch “looks expensive,” while another suggested it being “perfect for elegant evenings,” but you can dress it up or down depending on your styling choices. 

Charming Tailor Pleated Purse

Amazon CHARMING TAILOR Chic Soft Vegan Leather Clutch Bag Dressy Pleated PU Evening Purse for Women

Amazon

Shop more orange-toned dumpling bags below, including versions that offer a shoulder strap.  

The Drop Ulla Ruched Convertible Clutch

Amazon The Drop Women's Ulla Ruched Convertible Clutch

Amazon

Jollque Shoulder Bag

Amazon JOLLQUE Shoulder Bag for Women,Small Leather Handbag Purse,Gold Chain Clutch

Amazon

Jw Pei Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag

Amazon JW PEI Women's Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag

Amazon

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

âMagic Wandâ Jennifer Coolidge Uses to Erase Wrinkles and Fine Lines Is on Sale for Labor Day
The “Magic Wand” Jennifer Coolidge Uses to Erase Wrinkles and Fine Lines Is on Sale
I've Fallen Down the Barbie Pink to Dahlia Red Pipeline, So I'm Buying These TK Fall-Ready Pieces
Sorry Barbie Pink, I'll Be Wearing Dahlia Red All Fall Long
Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston Just Wore the Most Rachel Green Outfit
Related Articles
Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber
Hailey and Justin Bieber Styled the Same Leather Jacket Two Ways at the US Open
My Mom Refuses To Take Off This $24 Off-The-Shoulder Jumpsuit She Is Making Her Fall Uniform
My Mom Refuses to Take Off This Comfy $30 Jumpsuit She Calls Her “Go-To Outfit for Fall”
I Hate Wearing Socks but I Swear by These Breathable Pairs
I Hate Wearing Socks, but This Under-$2 Per Pair Option Is the Only One I Buy
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum Just Carried a Banana-Yellow Handbag Worth Over $28,000
Hailey Justin Bieber Super Bowl
Justin Bieber Is Such a Proud IG Husband Watching Hailey Become a Beauty Mogul — and We Are, Too
Editors' Picks: What to Wear to the Beyonce Concert
We Combed the Internet for Renaissance-Worthy Silver Fashion, So You Don't Have To
Amazon Shoppers Are Replacing Their Bras With This $6 Clothing Solution That Stays Put Through Dancing, Sweating, and Running
Shoppers Are Ditching Bras for This $6 Alternative That Stays Put for "Hours Without Issues"
Woman in dress
I'm Hosting an End-of-Summer Party and Wearing This Flattering, Now-$21 Amazon Dress for the Occasion
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Paired a Sexy Little Top With a Ridiculously Oversized Jacket
Jennifer Aniston Stole Rachel Green's 'Friends' Loafers, and These Options Prove Why
Jennifer Aniston Stole Rachel Green's Fall-Ready Loafers on ‘Friends’
Hailey Bieber Black Dress at 2023 Reopening of The Landmark at Tiffany Flagship Store
Hailey Bieber Wore a Slip Dress and Loafers to a Lake
Kate Spade LDW Sale
Kate Spade Dropped Double Discounts on 600+ Designer Bags, Shoes, and More — Up to 60% Off
Coach's Outlet Sale-on-Sale Includes Some of Its Most Iconic Bags for Up to 76% Off
Coach's Outlet Sale-on-Sale Includes Some of Its Most Iconic Bags for Up to 76% Off
My Mom Gets Non-Stop Compliments on This Now-$31 Wrap Dress She Bought for Fall
My Mom Gets Non-Stop Compliments on This Now-$24 Wrap Dress She Bought for Fall
Night Cream From a Martha Stewart-Used Brand for Plump, Pillowy Soft Skin
I Swear by This Now-$20 Night Cream From a Martha Stewart-Used Brand for Plump, Pillowy Soft Skin
Hailey Bieber Little White Dress Rhode
Hailey Bieber Mastered Strawberry Girl Dressing by Pairing Her White Micro-Minidress With All Red Accessories