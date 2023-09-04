Hailey Bieber’s Bold Tangerine-Orange Dumpling Bag Is $3,400, but I Found a $23 Lookalike

2023 is the year of bold color trends. A lighter version of Kelly green recently grazed the fashion scene, while canary yellow is taking center stage just in time for fall. But Hailey Bieber may have just added another vibrant hue into the autumn mix.

Last week, the model carried a tangerine-orange purse that practically begs for attention. The daring color is reminiscent of carrots, mangos, and — just in time for fall — pumpkins, making it a strikingly good choice for the season. But Bieber didn’t stop there; she dipped into yet another fashion trend with the same bag.

Sticking to all things food-named, the official name for Bieber’s clutch is a “dumpling bag” because it, well, looks like a dumpling. One look at Bieber’s clutch and you’ll see the resemblance: crimped sides, a pinched upper, and a fuller center. The term has amassed 127.5 million views on TikTok, where creators are particularly affixed on more casual nylon styles.

The fact that Bieber combined two trends into one further proves her authority in the fashion world, which makes me want to snag her bag ASAP. The problem? Her exact purse is the $3,400 Bottega Veneta Leather Pouch, which is way out of my price range. Thankfully, Amazon has some great affordable lookalikes to get her tangerine dumpling bag for less.

Verdusa never leads us astray, and this Ruched Dumpling Pouch is no exception. For $23, you can achieve both Bieber’s bag silhouette and hue for less. The mini bag is spacious enough to fit a phone, wallet, and small belongings, while a round, chic handle is easy to carry. One reviewer even said “all eyes [were] on me” while carrying the “cute little purse,” manifesting into “tons of compliments.”

Verdusa Ruched Dumpling Pouch

Amazon

If you rather ditch the handle and reach for a clutch style more similar to Bieber’s, consider Charming Tailor’s Pleated Purse that offers a detachable chain strap for further versatility. It’s made of vegan leather and features a pleated design, gold-tone hardware, zipper-top closure, and an interior pocket. One reviewer said the $30 clutch “looks expensive,” while another suggested it being “perfect for elegant evenings,” but you can dress it up or down depending on your styling choices.

Charming Tailor Pleated Purse

Amazon

Shop more orange-toned dumpling bags below, including versions that offer a shoulder strap.

The Drop Ulla Ruched Convertible Clutch

Amazon

Jollque Shoulder Bag

Amazon

Jw Pei Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag