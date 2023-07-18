Hailey Bieber Is the Latest Celebrity to Wear a Teeny-Tiny Crochet Bikini

Following in the footsteps of Dua Lipa, Heidi Klum, and Chrissy Teigen, Hailey Bieber is swapping out her standard swimwear for something a little bit cooler. In her latest Instagram post, the beauty tastemaker and model du jour posed in a bright orange crochet bikini that looked like the swimwear version of a tall glass of SunnyD. She topped the scorching hot swimsuit, which featured dangling ties at her hips, with a psychedelic-print sheer cover-up with swirls of green, red, and turquoise. She finished the look with tiny rectangular shades and gold hoops.

"A bit of the summer energy so far," she captioned the carousel. And for anyone not quite sure about the whole crochet trend, she also showed off in a bright mint-colored suit in a more traditional fabric. She wore that for a selfie that highlighted the suit's tiny triangle top and super-low-rise bottoms.

Just yesterday, Bieber showed off another statement-making 'fit in the way of a bold ruched gold dress with huge cutouts. The post gave her the chance to put her seal of approval on TikTok's latte makeup trend (it's just brown makeup, don't freak out), with a caption that read, "latte makeup 🥛☕️☕️ but make it head 2 toe.”

Instagram/HaileyBieber

Bieber's beauty look featured soft matte eyeshadow, a beige lip, and smooth, flawless skin. In a tutorial she posted over the weekend, she also included eyebrow gel and minimal mascara.

